Gophers bolster wide receiver room with veteran Cincinnati transfer

The Gophers added another wide receiver from the transfer portal on Friday night when Cincinnati transfer Noah Jennings committed to the school following his official visit.

"Glory to God🧡 #Gophers," he posted on X.

BREAKING: Cincinnati transfer WR Noah Jennings (@TheNoahJennings) has committed to Minnesota after his official visit today.



Listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds, he had 23 catches for 323 yards in 2025. Began his career at Charleston Southern. https://t.co/vJMtSgo27h pic.twitter.com/ylw9KZzOYb — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) January 10, 2026

Listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds, Jennings began his college career at the FCS level with Charleston Southern. He immediately contributed as a true freshman with 26 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown in 2023. His production grew the following season with 46 catches for 475 yards and three touchdowns. He opted to make the jump to the FBS level and he signed with Cincinnati in the transfer portal.

Jennings was primarily an outside receiver for the Bearcats in 2025, with 93.7% of his offensive snaps coming at that alignment. He totaled 23 catches for 323 yards on the season, and he received a 67.3 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF). He will have one year of college eligibility remaining.

Jennings joins Auburn transfer Perry Thompson as the second wide receiver to commit to Minnesota through the portal this offseason. With Javon Tracy and Jalen Smith set to return, Jennings currently projects as the team's fourth option at receiver. The only other two returning scholarship players at the position are Bradley Martino and Donielle 'Nuke' Hayes, so it's fair to think Jennings could have a big role in 2026. He's now the 15th overall transfer portal set to join Minnesota's 2026 roster this offseason.

