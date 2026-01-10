Gophers bolster wide receiver room with veteran Cincinnati transfer
The Gophers added another wide receiver from the transfer portal on Friday night when Cincinnati transfer Noah Jennings committed to the school following his official visit.
"Glory to God🧡 #Gophers," he posted on X.
Listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds, Jennings began his college career at the FCS level with Charleston Southern. He immediately contributed as a true freshman with 26 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown in 2023. His production grew the following season with 46 catches for 475 yards and three touchdowns. He opted to make the jump to the FBS level and he signed with Cincinnati in the transfer portal.
Jennings was primarily an outside receiver for the Bearcats in 2025, with 93.7% of his offensive snaps coming at that alignment. He totaled 23 catches for 323 yards on the season, and he received a 67.3 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF). He will have one year of college eligibility remaining.
Jennings joins Auburn transfer Perry Thompson as the second wide receiver to commit to Minnesota through the portal this offseason. With Javon Tracy and Jalen Smith set to return, Jennings currently projects as the team's fourth option at receiver. The only other two returning scholarship players at the position are Bradley Martino and Donielle 'Nuke' Hayes, so it's fair to think Jennings could have a big role in 2026. He's now the 15th overall transfer portal set to join Minnesota's 2026 roster this offseason.
Current transfer portal commtiments
- Michael Merdinger, Liberty QB
- Jaron Thomas, Purdue RB
- Bennett Warren, Tennessee OT
- Andrew Marshall, Eastern Michigan OLB
- Naquan Crowder, Marshall DT
- Perry Thompson, Auburn WR
- Parker Knutson, Southwest Minnesota State (D-II) S
- Aydan West, Michigan State CB
- Elisha West, Michigan State S
- Beckham Sunderland, Michigan K
- Mekhai Smith, Lehigh S
- Zachary Robbins, Utah State K/P
- TJ Bush Jr., California OLB
- Kaden Helms, Oklahoma TE
