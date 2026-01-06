Gophers add former pro soccer player to solve kicker need via transfer portal

Michigan transfer kicker Beckham Sunderland has had a unique journey to college football, and he will be joining Minnesota's roster in 2026, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

BREAKING: Michigan transfer kicker Beckham Sunderland (@becksun39) had committed to the Gophers.



He was originally an MLS goalkeeper before beginning his college career at Texas State. He was a kickoff specialist in 2025 with 44 touchbacks on 71 attempts.… pic.twitter.com/uaDlNp22yB — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) January 6, 2026

Sunderland's athletic journey originally began as a professional soccer player. Hailing from Newport, Kentucky, he was FC Cincinnati's first homegrown signing as a goalkeeper in 2020 at just 17 years old. He played three seasons with the club, which included a stint with La Liga side Espanyol. Injuries forced him to medically retire from soccer and switch to the gridiron.

He originally joined Texas State for the 2024 season. He played in two games with the Bobcats, and he had eight kickoffs for 530 yards, six of which resulted in touchbacks. He also made his only extra point attempt of his career.

Sunderland hit the transfer portal after the season, and he landed at Michigan. He was the Wolverines' kickoff specialist in 2025, and he totaled 71 kickoffs for 4,553 yards. 44 of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks. He also attempted one punt, which went for 35 yards.

Sunderland is now the second kicker expected to be on Minnesota's 2026 roster, joining returning freshman Daniel Jackson. The Gophers' 2025 kicker Brady Denaburg is out of eligibility, and they'll hope to get more consistent production next season under new special teams coach Daniel Da Prato.

With only two seasons of college football in the rearview, it's fair to assume that Sunderland has two years of eligibility remaining, but you never know for sure in modern college sports. He has never attempted a field goal in a college football game, but he will give Jackson competition as Minnesota looks for its new kicker in 2026.

