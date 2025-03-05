Gophers schedule official visit with top 2026 offensive lineman from Oklahoma
Norman, Oklahoma three-star offensive tackle Daniel McMorris became the latest 2026 recruit to lock in an official visit with the Gophers on Wednesday. He will be on campus later this year for their annual 'Summer Splash' recruiting event.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, McMorris is an incredible raw offensive lineman prospect with a ton of potential. The latest 247Sports Composite update ranks him as the 476th-ranked recruit in the class of 2026. He's the 39th-ranked offensive tackle and the No. 6 player in Oklahoma.
Minnesota was his first Division I offer all the way back in October. He has since added offers from 16 other schools, highlighted by Northwestern, Arizona State and Iowa State, but Tulsa is the only other one that he has an official visit currently scheduled with.
He now joins Aaron Thomas and Gavin Meier as the third uncommitted 2026 offensive lineman to schedule an official visit with the Gophers. Minnesota will have an intriguing group on campus later this year as it looks to add another road grader to its upcoming recruiting class alongside Rocori's Andrew Trout.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits (21):
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- DL Kamron Wilson
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- CB Almirian Thomas
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB Pierce Petersohn
- S Gavin Day
- LB Duyon Forkpa Jr.
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)
- WR Luc Weaver (June 13-15)
