Three-star 2026 tight end Preston Fryzel locks in official visit with the Gophers
On Tuesday, Toledo, Ohio tight end Preston Fryzel became the latest 2026 recruit to lock in an official visit with the Gophers for later this year. He will be on campus for their annual 'Summer Splash' recruiting event from May 30 to June 1.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Fryzel is the 605th-ranked recruit in the country according to the latest 247Sports Composite. He's the No. 30 tight end and 26th-ranked player in Ohio. He holds notable top offers from Auburn, Michigan State and Wisconsin, but Minnesota is currently the only school that he has an official visit scheduled with.
He had an impressive junior season at Central Catholic High School, reeling in 39 catches for 740 yards. The Gophers offered him a scholarship on May 30, before the season. He attended a school camp on July 27, took an unofficial visit on September 21 for their game against Iowa and was back on campus for their Junior Day event in February.
He now joins a growing list of 19 other 2026 recruits who have scheduled an official visit for Summer Splash. He is the first tight end and one of 13 uncommitted players that will be on campus from May 30 to June 1, for what will likely be the biggest recruiting weekend of the year for Minnesota.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits (20):
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- DL Kamron Wilson
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- CB Almirian Thomas
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB Pierce Petersohn
- S Gavin Day
- LB Duyon Forkpa Jr.
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)
- WR Luc Weaver (June 13-15)
