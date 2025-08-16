Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State soccer adds exhibition match
Mother Nature’s mean joke Thursday put Mississippi State’s soccer team behind most its rivals.
Heavy rain and lighting on Thursday forced the Bulldogs to cancel their season-opening match against UT Martin. That was going to leave the Bulldogs without any game experience for a week while other schools will have played twice.
“Huge thank you to everyone who came out tonight,” Mississippi State coach Nick Zimmerman said in a social media post. “No one is more disappointed than our players and staff to have to cancel our home opener. Mother Nature had other plans!! We look forward to seeing everyone next Thursday!!! Let’s pack the pitch!!”
Mississippi State still won’t play its first official match of the season until next August with Jacksonville State travels to Starkville. But now the Bulldogs will at least get some game action this week.
Mississippi State will host Union, a NCAA Division II school, in an exhibition match Sunday. The match will kickoff at 6 p.m. but the result will not count towards the team’s overall record and stats from the game will not be official season stats.
The Bulldogs’ match against Jacksonville State will be the first match to count towards their overall record and stats will be official. That match is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and will air on SECN
+.
- Mississippi State baseball got some good news this week when switch-hitter Gehrig Frei announced he would be returning to Starkville. Frei played in 50 games last season and had a .345/.586/.475 slugging line with eight home runs and 43 RBIs. He also had 11 doubles and drew eight walks while striking out 21 times.
