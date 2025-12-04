SI

Dak Prescott Sounds Extremely Confident Ahead of Potential Shootout vs. Lions

The Cowboys quarterback is in the midst of a career season.

Mike Kadlick

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will face off against the Lions on Thursday night.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will face off against the Lions on Thursday night. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sounds more than ready to go ahead of his team’s matchup against the Lions on Thursday night.

Dallas is 6–5–1 and riding a three-game winning streak heading into Week 14 and, behind an incredibly impressive season from Prescott thus far, is leading the NFL in yards per game (393.1) while also second in points per game (29.3).

That’s likely why, while walking the sidelines at Ford Field ahead of Thursday's contest, the signal caller relayed quite a confident answer when asked what he remembers most about his last game in Detroit.

“That we lit them up,” he told NFL Network’s Jane Slater. “Lot of passing yards. About to do it again.”

MORE: Lions vs. Cowboys: Three Bold Predictions for ‘Thursday Night Football’ in Week 14

Slater then asked Prescott if she could quote him on that, to which he said, “sure,” while wearing a confident smile.

Dak’s recollection of his last bout in the Motor City was, in fact, correct. Back in 2023, the 32-year-old threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns on the Lions' defense in what was eventually a 20–19 Cowboys win.

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

Dak Prescott is having a career year with Cowboys

Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott is putting on a show in 2025. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Prescott has been sensational to begin his 10th season in Dallas. Through 12 games, the quarterback in second in the NFL in passing yards (3,261), tied for second in touchdown passes (25), and is first in QBR (75.3). Additionally, he’s fifth in completion percentage (69.3%) while also throwing just eight interceptions—despite attempting the second most passes in the league this season (437).

Prescott will look to continue his run of elite play on Thursday night in Detroit.

Kickoff for this one is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL