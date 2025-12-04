Dak Prescott Sounds Extremely Confident Ahead of Potential Shootout vs. Lions
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sounds more than ready to go ahead of his team’s matchup against the Lions on Thursday night.
Dallas is 6–5–1 and riding a three-game winning streak heading into Week 14 and, behind an incredibly impressive season from Prescott thus far, is leading the NFL in yards per game (393.1) while also second in points per game (29.3).
That’s likely why, while walking the sidelines at Ford Field ahead of Thursday's contest, the signal caller relayed quite a confident answer when asked what he remembers most about his last game in Detroit.
“That we lit them up,” he told NFL Network’s Jane Slater. “Lot of passing yards. About to do it again.”
Slater then asked Prescott if she could quote him on that, to which he said, “sure,” while wearing a confident smile.
Dak’s recollection of his last bout in the Motor City was, in fact, correct. Back in 2023, the 32-year-old threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns on the Lions' defense in what was eventually a 20–19 Cowboys win.
Dak Prescott is having a career year with Cowboys
Prescott has been sensational to begin his 10th season in Dallas. Through 12 games, the quarterback in second in the NFL in passing yards (3,261), tied for second in touchdown passes (25), and is first in QBR (75.3). Additionally, he’s fifth in completion percentage (69.3%) while also throwing just eight interceptions—despite attempting the second most passes in the league this season (437).
Prescott will look to continue his run of elite play on Thursday night in Detroit.
Kickoff for this one is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video.