Bulldogs in the NFL: How Mississippi State's alumni fared in Week 7

From explosive touchdowns to big sacks to pancake blocks and heartbreaking losses, former Bulldogs experienced it all this weekend.

Taylor Hodges

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Mississippi State continues to be well-represented on NFL weekends and several former Bulldogs had big days in Week 7 of the season.

Here's how they performed this past weekend:

Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9) reacts after kicker Cam Little (39) missed a field goal against the Los Angeles R
Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9) reacts after kicker Cam Little (39) missed a field goal against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke had five punts for 207 yards (41.4 avg.), two punts landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 62 yards in a 35-7 loss to the Rams in London.
Season: 30 punts, 1,441 yards, 48.0 avg., long 62, 10 inside 20

Seattle Seahawks tackle Charles Cross (67) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Seattle Seahawks tackle Charles Cross (67) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 27-19 win against the Texans.
Season: 7 GS

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Crumedy was inactive for the Panthers' 13-6 win over the Jets.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reaches for the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel For
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reaches for the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes had four tackles in a 35-7 win against the Jaguars in London.
Season: 17 tackles (13 solo, 4 assists), 1 FF, 1 PD

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Gay played three snaps on defense and one on special teams in a 31-6 loss to the Browns.
Season: 6 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL

J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos

Last Week: Gray was inactive for the Broncos' 33-32 win against the Giants after signing with Denver last week.
Season: N/A

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball as guard Elgton Jenkins (74) blocks Cleveland Browns linebacker
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball as guard Elgton Jenkins (74) blocks Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Jenkins started and played every offensive snap in the Packers’ 27-23 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 5 GS

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the third quarter
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Jones started and had two tackles, one TFL and one sack in a 31-0 win against the Raiders.
Season: 10 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sack, 1 PD

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrate after a touchdown.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrate after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 21 of 30 passes for 264 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 44-22 win against the Commanders.
Season: 164 of 229, 1,617 yards, 13 TD, 3 INT; 14 runs, 49 yards, 1 TD

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson played seven snaps on special teams in a 31-0 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: 1 tackle

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) gestures before New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10).
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) gestures before New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) snaps the ball during the first half at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons started and recorded two tackles, one solo in a 31-13 loss to the Patriots.
Season: 25 tackles (18 solo, 7 assist), 3 TFL, 4.5 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) reacts after failing to intercept a pass thrown by Cincinnati Bengals.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) reacts after failing to intercept a pass thrown by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Slay had four tackles, three solo, in a 33-31 loss to the Bengals.
Season: 15 solo tackles, 1 PD

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders

Last Week: Smith recorded two tackles in a 44-22 loss to the Cowboys.
Season: 3 GP, 5 tackles

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) takes the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints.
Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) takes the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat registered four tackles, two TFLs and a sack in a 26-14 win against the Saints.
Season: 18 tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sack, 2 PD,

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Wheat recorded three tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks and one QBH in a 24-9 win against the Buccaneers.
Season: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Injured/Inactive Bulldogs

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: On the physically unable to perform list.

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (bicep)

