Bulldogs in the NFL: How Mississippi State's alumni fared in Week 7
Mississippi State continues to be well-represented on NFL weekends and several former Bulldogs had big days in Week 7 of the season.
Here's how they performed this past weekend:
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke had five punts for 207 yards (41.4 avg.), two punts landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 62 yards in a 35-7 loss to the Rams in London.
Season: 30 punts, 1,441 yards, 48.0 avg., long 62, 10 inside 20
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 27-19 win against the Texans.
Season: 7 GS
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Crumedy was inactive for the Panthers' 13-6 win over the Jets.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes had four tackles in a 35-7 win against the Jaguars in London.
Season: 17 tackles (13 solo, 4 assists), 1 FF, 1 PD
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Gay played three snaps on defense and one on special teams in a 31-6 loss to the Browns.
Season: 6 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL
J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos
Last Week: Gray was inactive for the Broncos' 33-32 win against the Giants after signing with Denver last week.
Season: N/A
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Last Week: Jenkins started and played every offensive snap in the Packers’ 27-23 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 5 GS
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Jones started and had two tackles, one TFL and one sack in a 31-0 win against the Raiders.
Season: 10 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sack, 1 PD
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 21 of 30 passes for 264 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 44-22 win against the Commanders.
Season: 164 of 229, 1,617 yards, 13 TD, 3 INT; 14 runs, 49 yards, 1 TD
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson played seven snaps on special teams in a 31-0 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: 1 tackle
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons started and recorded two tackles, one solo in a 31-13 loss to the Patriots.
Season: 25 tackles (18 solo, 7 assist), 3 TFL, 4.5 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Slay had four tackles, three solo, in a 33-31 loss to the Bengals.
Season: 15 solo tackles, 1 PD
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Smith recorded two tackles in a 44-22 loss to the Cowboys.
Season: 3 GP, 5 tackles
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat registered four tackles, two TFLs and a sack in a 26-14 win against the Saints.
Season: 18 tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sack, 2 PD,
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Wheat recorded three tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks and one QBH in a 24-9 win against the Buccaneers.
Season: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Injured/Inactive Bulldogs
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: On the physically unable to perform list.
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)