Mississippi State Football Depth Chart for Florida: Bulldogs to Release First Player Availability Report
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State will be a part of the SEC’s Player Availability Report for the first time this season as the Bulldogs prepare to host Florida on Saturday.
The SEC instituted a new policy this season requiring football teams to make an “initial report” on player availabilities by 7 p.m. Wednesday. They are also required to update their team’s report once on Thursday and Friday, and at least 90 minutes prior to kickoff on game days.
There will be a few names Mississippi State fans will be interested to see their status for the Bulldogs’ SEC opener.
The Bulldogs had six players declared as inactive before last week’s Toledo game, including defensive tackle Kalvin Dinkins who has yet to play this season (even though he’s still listed as a starter on the team’s official depth chart, shown below).
“I don’t (have an update). Today, there was nothing different for those guys,” coach Jeff Lebby said in his Monday press conference. “On Wednesday it’ll go out and we’ll have a little better idea where they’re at.”
We’ll have reporting on Mississippi State’s initial report Wednesday night. Here’s the official depth chart the team released Monday:
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Quarterbacks
QB1 – 2 Blake Shapen, 6-1, 210 lbs., Sr.
QB2 – 16 Chris Parson, 6-1, 215 lbs., Rs Fr.
or – 0 Michael Van Buren Jr., 6-1, 200 lbs., Fr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Running Backs
RB1 – 24 Keyvone Lee, 6-0, 225 lbs., Sr.
-or- 21 Davon Booth, 5-10, 205 lbs., Sr.
RB2 – 20 Johnnie Daniels, 5-10, 200 lbs., Jr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Wide Receivers
SLWR1 – 3 Kevin Coleman, 5-11, 180 lbs., Jr.
SLWR2 – 8 Creed Whittemore, 5-11, 185 lbs., So.
SLWR 3 – 80 Kade Kolka, 5-11, 190 lbs., Sr.
WR1 – 6 Jordan Mosley, 6-0, 195 lbs., Jr.
WR2 – 14 Trent Hudson 6-3 180 lbs., Jr.
WR3 – 5 Stonka Burnside, 6-0, 200 lbs., Fr.
WR1 – 7 Mario Craver 5-10, 170 lbs., Fr.
-or- 1 Kelly Akharaiyi 6-1, 200 lbs., Sr.
WR2 – 11 Jaden Walley 6-0, 190 lbs., Sr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Tight Ends
TE1 – 18 Seydou Traore, 6-4, 235 lbs., R-Jr.
- or- 84 Justin Ball, 6-6, 250 lbs., Sr.
TE2 – 86 Nick Lauderdale, 6-3, 225 lbs., Sr.
- or - 10 Cameron Ball, 6-6, 250 lbs., So.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Offensive Line
LT1 – 66 Makylan Pounders, 6-5, 310 lbs., Jr.
LT2 – 51 Luke Work, 6-6, 305 lbs., Fr.
- or - 74 Jimothy Lewis Jr., 6-6, 310 lbs., Fr.
LG1 – 75 Jacoby Jackson, 6-6, 320 lbs., Jr.
LG2 – 53 Malik Ellis, 6-5, 285 lbs., So.
C1 – 67 Ethan Miner, 6-2, 305 lbs., Sr.
C2 – 72 Canon Boone, 6-4, 315 lbs., Jr.
RG1 – 77 Marlon Martinez, 6-5, 320 lbs., Sr.
RG2 – 52 Grant Jackson, 6-6, 325 lbs., Sr.
RT1 – 76 Albert Reese IV, 6-7, 330 lbs., Jr.
RT2 – 78 Amari Smith, 6-7, 325 lbs., R-Fr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Defensive Line
DT1 – 22 Kedrick Bingley-Jones, 6-4, 310 lbs., Jr.
- or - 23 Trevion Williams, 6-4, 295 lbs., R-Fr.
DT2 – 98 Ashun Shepphard, 6-3, 280 lbs., Jr.
DT1 – 35 Kalvin Dinkins, 6-2, 315 lbs., So.
- or - 8 Sulaiman Kpaka, 6-3, 300 lbs., Sr.
- or - 90 Kai McClendon, 6-2, 305 lbs., Fr.
DE1 – 9 De’Monte Russell, 6-4, 285 lbs., Sr.
DE2 – 91 Deonte Anderson, 6-3, 270 lbs., Jr.
- or - 46 Joseph Head Jr., 6-4, 240 lbs., R-Fr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Linebackers
JLB1 – 11 Ty Cooper, 6-4, 245 lbs., Jr.
- or - 44 Branden Jennings, 6-3, 240 lbs., Jr.
JLB2 – 36 Donterry Russell, 6-4, 225 lbs., So.
MLB1 – 7 Stone Blanton, 6-2, 230 lbs., Jr.
MLB2 – 26 JP Purvis, 6-1, 245 lbs., Sr.
DLB1 – 40 Nic Mitchell, 6-2, 230 lbs., Jr.
- or - 5 John Lewis, 6-3, 240 lbs., Jr.
DLB2 – 16 Zakari Tillman, 6-2, 225 lbs., So.
STAR1 – 3 Brylan Lanier 6-1 190 Jr.
STAR2 – 28 Tanner Johnson 6-0 185 So.
- or - 15 Kobi Albert 5-11 180 R-So.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Safeties
FS1 – 2 Isaac Smith, 6-0, 205 lbs., So.
FS2 – 12 Tyler Woodard, 6-2, 200 lbs., Jr.
SS1 – 21 Hunter Washington, 5-11, 190 lbs., Jr.
SS2 – 27 Chris Keys Jr., 6-0, 190 lbs., Jr.
- or - 17 Jordan Morant, 6-0, 210 lbs., Sr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Cornerbacks
CB1 – 1 Kelley Jones, 6-4, 195 lbs., R-Fr.
- or - 6 Traveon Wright, 6-0, 180 lbs., R-Fr.
CB2 – 13 Raydarious Jones, 6-2, 180 lbs., Sr.
- or - 18 Khamauri Rogers, 6-0, 180 lbs., So.
CB1 – 14 Brice Pollock, 6-1, 190 lbs., So.
CB2 – 4 DeAgo Brumfield, 6-0, 190 lbs., Sr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Special Teams
K1 - 80 Kyle Ferrie, 6-1, 205 lbs., So.
K2 - 82 Nick Barr-Mira, 6-0, 185 lbs., Sr.
K3 - 49 Marlon Hauck, 6-3, 195 lbs., So.
P1 - 82 Nick Barr-Mira, 6-0, 185 lbs., Sr.
P2 - 83 Zach Haynes, 6-1, 195 lbs., Sr.
P3 - 88 Ethan Pulliam, 6-1, 190 lbs., R-Fr.
KO1 - 49 Marlon Hauck, 6-3, 195 lbs., So.
KO2 - 82 Nick Barr-Mira, 6-0, 185 lbs., Sr.
PR1 - 3 Kevin Coleman, 5-11, 180 lbs., Jr.
PR2 - 8 Creed Whittemore, 5-11, 185 lbs., So.
KR1 - 21 Davon Booth, 5-10, 205 lbs., Sr.
- or - 20 Johnnie Daniels, 5-10, 200 lbs., Jr.
- or - 3 Kevin Coleman, 5-11, 180 lbs., Jr.
