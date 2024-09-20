Mississippi State Football’s Hidden Weapon: Punter Nick Barr-Mira Ranks 7th in FBS
STARKVILLE, Miss. – There aren’t many positive things being said and written about Mississippi State football this week after losing at home to MAC powerhouse, Toledo.
But every team has some stuff it’s doing well, right? So, what is Mississippi State doing well?
Isaac Smith is one of two players with 43 tackles, the most in FBS. That’s very good, even if you put aside the fact he’s making most of those tackles after a running back has already gained five yards (Smith is a safety after all). But plenty has already been said about Smith.
Blake Shapen has been a top 20 quarterback in FBS, but isn’t leading or close to leading the nation in any categories.
There is one Bulldog, though, that hasn’t gotten much attention: Nick Barr-Mira.
Barr-Mira is currently ranked as the 7th best punter in FBS with an average punt distance of 48 yards. From his first punt of the season that landed at the one-yard line to booting a 54-yard punt against Toledo, he’s been solid in his duties.
As Pat McAfee once famously said, “Punters are people, too.” That came as a result of most football fans overlooking the punter, but it’s an important position.
Fans probably don’t like seeing their punter come on the field because it means the offense is leaving without any points and the other teams is getting the ball. But a good punter can flip field position by pinning the opposing offense deep in its own territory. Then, depending on how quickly the defense can force a punt, the offense could start around midfield.
(And if you don’t believe punting matters, go watch the end of last weeks Raiders-Ravens game and get back to me.)
That’s what Barr-Mira has been doing all season, his first season as a punter. In three seasons at UCLA and two in Starkville, Barr-Mira has primarily been a place kicker. He’s 35-for-50 in field goals and 143-for-146 in PATs.
With the way the Bulldogs have played so far, and looking at their upcoming opponents, they’ll need every bit of help they can get, including from their punter.
