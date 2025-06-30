Cayden Green Named Phil Steele 1st Team All-American: The Buzz
Missouri junior offensive lineman Cayden Green was named to the Phil Steele 2025 Preseason All-America First Team.
Green is entering his second season as the starting left guard. Green began his collegiate career at Oklahoma and has had 1,504 snaps between the two schools in 24 games, with 18 starts.
Green has become an essential part of Missouri's offense with his skill to help the Tigers amass 2,138 yards, 2,926 passing yards, and 26 rushing TDs.
SEC News
5-Star LB Xavier Griffin Commits to Alabama
Did you notice?
- Missouri quarterback commit Gavin Sidwar showed his skills at the Level82 program. Sidwar has been committed since April 15 to the Missouri Tigers' 2026 recruiting class. Level82 is based in Baltimore to help families with academic support, athletic and enrichment activities, mental health resources and social services.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
59 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
[On being the leadoff hitter in the first night game at Wrigley Field:] "That game got rained out, but it happened, and I was proud of that. I actually homered that first at bat, so I have the first home run in Wrigley Field at night, unofficially. You know, I played in Japan too, and if you added up my home runs in the majors and Japan, I ended up with 99. That home run in Wrigley would have been my 100th home run.”- Phil Bradley
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Mizzou Gains Commitment of 4-Star OL Brandon Anderson
The Gambles Mizzou Needs to Win in 2025: The Extra Point
Mizzou Baseball Adds Transfer from South Carolina: The Buzz
Anthony Robinson II's 2026 NBA Draft Chances
Mizzou Misses Out on 4-Star Offensive Tackle Evan Goodwin
Mizzou Misses Out on Former Commit, 3-Star DT Anthony Kennedy Jr.