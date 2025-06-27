Mizzou Misses Out on Former Commit, 3-Star DT Anthony Kennedy Jr.
The Missouri Tigers have missed out on the commitment of composite three-star defensive tackle Anthony Kennedy Jr., according to On3, Kennedy has chose Miami.
Kennedy was previously committed to the Tigers, but backed out of that decision on May 16, the same day that former defensive line coach Al Davis resigned.
Kennedy decided between the Tigers, Miami and SMU. After he backed out of his decision, the Hurricanes were quick to make a move. All three of those programs above earned official visits from Kennedy, with Miami being the most impactful.
The Tigers still have only seven commitments in the class of 2026, one of which is on defense. St. Louis native-linebacker Keenan Harris remains the only one, as Missouri's coaching staff looks to build around him.
In composite rankings, Kennedy is the No. 436 player in the country. He's also the No. 47 defensive tackle and No. 7 in Arkansas.
This is another miss on the defensive line for the Tigers and it's one that may be alarming. After losing out on four-star Danny Beale to Oklahoma State, three-star Arizona native Keytrin Harris appears to be the final option, at least for now.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/25)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 06/23/25)
- OL Khalief Canty Jr., 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan (Committed 06/24/25)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/25)