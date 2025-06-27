Mizzou Misses Out on Former Commit, 3-Star DT Anthony Kennedy Jr.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Anthony Kennedy has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’6 330 DL from Little Rock, AR chose the Hurricanes over SMU, Georgia, & Missouri



“I feel like coach D Lew is one of the best there is.”https://t.co/JoSzsP6eLh pic.twitter.com/8TMNnLLtlI