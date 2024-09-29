Mizzou in the NFL; How to Watch Tigers in NFL's Week 4 Games
Former Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton will look to continue the strong start to his fourth season with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, facing off against an AFC West foe in the Los Angeles Chargers.
In Week 3, Bolton brought down Atlanta Falcons' running back Bijan Robinson behind the line of scrimmage on a 4th-and-inches run, securing the nail-biting win for the Chiefs.
Bolton's 22 tackles entering Week 4 are tied for the most for Kansas City. His four tackles for loss are the most on the team, two more than any other player. He's also deflected two passes, tied for the second-most on the team.
Here's streaming information and game times for Bolton's Chiefs, along with every other Missouri player in the NFL for Week 4 of the season.
Kickoff Times, Streaming Info for Mizzou Players in the NFL
All times CT
Sunday, September 8
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers | Vikings: CB Akayleb Evans, Packers; LB Ty'Ron Hopper | noon | CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts | Colts: LB J.C. Carlies | noon | CBS*
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans | Jaguars: OL Javon Foster, C Mitch Morse | noon | CBS
Denver Broncos at New York Jets | Broncos: CB Kris Abrams-Draine | noon | CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears | Rams: RB Cody Schrader | noon | FOX
Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals| Cardinals: C Trystan Colon | 3:05 p.m. | FOX*
Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders | Browns: DE Isiah McGuire | 3:25 p.m. | CBS*
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers | Chiefs: LB Nick Bolton | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Monday, September 9
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions | Lions: DB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. | 7:20 p.m. | ABC
* denotes games only shown in select regions.
On Injured Reserve:
TE, Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen) - Philadelphia Eagles.
DE, Darius Robinson (calf) - Arizona Cardinals
OL, Larry Borom (ankle) - Chicago Bears
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
The Surprising Moment Cody Schrader Learned the Los Angeles Rams Signed Him
Mizzou in the NFL: How are Rookie Tigers Performing Early On?
Exclusive: Ty'Ron Hopper on How Missouri Prepared Him for NFL Adjustment