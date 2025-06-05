Podcast: Bates' NBA Chances, Mizzou Women's Basketball's Offseason
Kellie Harper's first team with the Missouri Tigers is beginning to come into clearer picture, with 12 of the 15 roster spots now filled after a busy transfer portal cycle.
On the men's team for Missouri, former guard Tamar Bates is shooting up boards for the NBA draft after an impressive Combine.
To recap the moves Harper made in the transfer portal, and look at Bates' chances of being selected in the NBA draft, Missouri On SI reporter Joey Van Zummeren talked with Missouri women's basketball and NBA draft reporter Killian Wright on the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
The NBA draft will be held June 25 in New York, with Bates hoping to hear his name called. His chances have likely been boosted with multiple top players in the draft annoucing plans to return to college after initially declaring for the draft.
