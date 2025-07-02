2025 Mizzou Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 11: Oklahoma
What ended up as one of the most heroic and remarkable games of the 2024-25 college football season is flip-flopping location, as the Missouri Tigers will take the near-seven-hour road trip to Norman, Oklahoma, to face the Sooners.
To say the least, these two teams present a fascinating matchup. They both have their own strengths and weaknesses, but many of those cross over. The transfer portal was a kind friend to both of these teams, who say impactful players come in at crucial positions.
Both squads will likely start the season with transfer starting quarterbacks and running backs, with others sprinkled in at key positions, as well. A transition for those players is coming, one that should be complete by the time these two meet at the end of the near-regular season.
Here's a glance into the Oklahoma Sooners for the 2025-26 season, and everything you need to know about their matchup with Missouri.
Offense
Oklahoma absolutely has an offense that can compete in the SEC when it comes to on-paper talent, but putting these pieces together may be tricky. A lot of the team's success will depend on Washington State transfer quarterback John Mateer, who many believe to be one of the best in the conference.
He'll have plenty of receiving threats, too. The Sooners went all in on upgrading the wide receiver pool, adding Arkansas Pine-Bluff transfer Javonnie Gibson, Southern Illinois transfer Keontez Lewis, Arkansas transfer Isaiah Satenga and California transfer Josiah Martin.
On top of that, they also return Deion Burks, Jayden Gibson, Zion Kearney, Ivan Carreon and Zion Ragins. Oklahoma arguably has an overabundance of talented receivers, not counting the tight end room of Will Huggins and Carson Kent, both of whom are also transfers.
You can't mention the Oklahoma offense without talking about Jaydn Ott, who has been productive since the very beginning of his career. He's rushed for over 2,000 yards in three seasons of football, a number that could be larger if it weren't for injuries. He'll have a talented offensive line in front of him that shouldn't have any issues creating space for him.
Defense
Despite being projected to return only six starters, the Sooner defense is comprised mainly of returning talent. In fact, there's only one projected transfer to start on this side of the ball, and it's former Florida State and Georgia edge Marvin Jones Jr.
Across from Jones on the outside will likely be R Mason Thomas, who's coming off his most productive college season to date. It feels like the Oklahoma staff is still waiting for him to break out; however, this year seems like a likely time for that to happen. They also have Ade Adebawore and Danny Okoye to back them up, if things go wrong.
Damonic Williams, Jayden Jackson, David Stone and Gracen Halton should provide plenty of depth on the interior. A mixture of the first three should be the starters. Jackson played some of the most snaps as a defensive true freshman in the SEC with 359, so there's no reason he can't continue to improve.
The secondary, headlined by cornerbacks Eli Bowen, Gentry Williams and Jacobe Johnson, should also play at an elite level. Bowen was another productive true freshman last year and again, there's no reason why he can't continue to improve. The safeties should also be consistent, led by Robert Spears-Jennings and followed by Peyton Bowen.
Schedule
It will be very clear where these teams stand both nationally and in the conference by the time this matchup rolls around. It's likely that it will be a crucial win for at least one of these teams.
Missouri will be coming off a likely win over Mississippi State, with a battle against Texas A&M coming right before that. They face the Arkansas Razorbacks after this one to close the season, as well. It's possible that those are all wins, but ending the slate 2-2 also could occur.
After facing Kent State on October 4, the Sooners will run through a gauntlet. In this order, they'll face Texas, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU. It doesn't get much harder than that, and they'll have to bring their A-game to leave that stretch with a .500 record.
Outlook
There's no way of truly predicting where Oklahoma will be at this point in the season. They have plenty of talent and should be better than they were last season, but putting those pieces together alongside head coach Brent Venables might still prove to be a challenge.
Both teams will have high-powered defensive units, along with some questions on the offensive side of the ball. In all truth, these teams are built similarly when it comes to strengths at certain positions. Oklahoma's new quarterback and running back pair might trump Missouri's, however, which might give them an edge on that side.
The Game
Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV: TBA
Location: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Series history: Oklahoma leads 25-67-5
The Team
Coach: Brent Venables, fourth year, 22-17
Offensive coordinator: Ben Arbuckle, second year
Co-defensive coordinators: Jay Valai (fourth year) and Todd Bates (fourth year)
2024 record: 6-7
2024 FBS rankings: No. 110 scoring offense (21.1 points per game), No. 27 scoring defense (22.2 points allowed per game)
Top Newcomer: OT Michael Fasusi
Biggest Question: Can Oklahoma's offensive transfer additions bring the group a step up?
Players to Watch: QB John Mateer, RB Jaydn Ott, EDGE Marvin Jones Jr.
Returning Starters: 12 (six on offense, six on defense)
The School
Location: Norman, Oklahoma
Founded: 1890
Enrollment: 34,523
Nickname: Sooners
Colors: Crimson and cream
Mascot: Boomer and Sooner
The Program
Last Time Beat Missouri: 2011
Last Time Won SEC: Never.
Playoff appearances: Four total: 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019
National Championships: Seven total: 1950, 1955, 1956, 1974, 1975, 1985, 2000
Conference Championships: 50 total: 1915, 1918, 1920, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1946, 1947, 1948, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1962, 1967, 1968, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Bowl Record: 31-26-1
Last Time Made Bowl: 2024
Heisman Winners: Billy Vessels (1952), Steve Owens (1969), Billy Sims (1978), Jason White (2003), Sam Bradford (2008), Baker Mayfield (2017), and Kyler Murray (2018)
2025 NFL Draft
- LB Danny Stutsman: New Orleans Saints, fourth round, 112th overall
- S Billy Bowman Jr: Atlanta Falcons, fourth Round, 116th overall
Last Four Recruiting Class Rankings
2025: No. 17
2024: No. 8
2023: No. 6
2022: No. 8
The Schedule
Aug. 30: vs. Illinois State
Sept. 6: vs. Michigan
Sept. 13: at Temple
Sept. 20: vs. Auburn
Oct. 4: vs. Kent State
Oct. 11: vs. Texas
Oct. 18: at South Carolina
Oct. 25: vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 1: at Tennessee
Nov. 15: at Alabama
Nov. 22: vs. Missouri
Nov. 29: vs. LSU
This is the eleventh story in MissouriOnSI's summer preview series of all 12 regular season opponents for Missouri football in 2025. Ensuing stories will be published throughout June and early July.
