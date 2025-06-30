2025 Mizzou Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 10: Mississippi State
The final game the Missouri Tigers will play at Memorial Stadium before the $250 million renovations are completed for the stadium will be a Southeastern Conference matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Looking to rebound after a 2-10 season, second-year head coach Jeff Lebby will look to get the program back on track in search of its first winning season since 2022.
Missouri had arguably its best, most-complete performance of the season last year when traveling to Starkville, Mississippi. This year, the Tigers won't have to deal with any cowbells in Week 12.
Here's an early look at what the Tigers will have to face off against when the Bulldogs come to town.
Offense
Lebby's offense was heavily influenced by his eight seasons under head coach Art Briles at Baylor, including during the Robert Griffin III years. He's spent stints as an offensive coordinator at Southeastern, UCF, Ole Miss and Oklahoma. In those stints, Lebby has put his spin on the Veer and Shoot offense perfected by Briles, which is a maximalist version of the spread offense.
Though the Mississippi State offense was one of the worst in the SEC in 2024, Lebby's offensive mind shouldn't be doubted.
In 2023 at Oklahoma, Lebby's offense averaged the third-most yards per game (507) and the fourth-most points (41.7).
The Bulldogs offense this season is expected to be led by quarterback Blake Shapen, a former starter at Baylor who transferred to Mississippi State ahead of 2024. His season was cut short last year after four games due to a shoulder injury. Shapen has an impressive arm for the deep-ball and though he isn't the most mobile, he can roll out effectively on play-action concepts.
As a starter for Mississippi State in 2022, Shapen completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,790 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Alongside Shapen will be returning running back Davon Booth, who earned Third-team All-SEC honors last season after rushing for 805 yards and six touchdowns. He'll form a duo in the backfield with South Alabama transfer Fluff Bothwell, rated by 247Sports as the fifth-best running back available in the portal. Booth has great burst while Bothwell is a bruiser.
At wide receiver, five players transferred out, including Kevin Coleman Jr. and two former four-star prospects from the class of 2024. The Bulldogs added two SEC transfers at wide receiver — Brenen Thompson from Oklahoma and Ayden Williams from Ole Miss. Both were rated as four-star prospect out of high school, but have yet to earn great opportunity in college.
The Bulldogs retuned three starters on the offensive line, a group that averaged 10.5 pressures per game in 2024 per Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Defense
The 2024 season was Coleman Hutzler's first as a defensive coordinator. The unit finished dead last in the SEC last year in both points and yards per game.
Missouri had no problem picking apart the Mississippi State defense last year, putting together its highest-scoring performance of the SEC play, putting up 39 points while also gaining 472 yards.
The Bulldogs had no choice but to rebuild the group, retaining just five starters. No starters along the defensive line or at cornerback were retained.
13 transfers were added to the defense, including two four-star additions.
Those additions were highlighted by NC State transfer edge rusher Red Hibler, a former JUCO standout, at defensive tackle. He opted out of NC State's season after four games in 2024, but recorded 6.5 sacks in 2023.
The unit also returns safety Isaac Smith, who earned Second-team All-SEC honors in 2024. Smith led the SEC in tackles in 2024 with 127.
The Bulldogs could also see immediate contributions from incoming four-star freshman Tyshun Willis, rated as the 11th-best edge rusher in the class by 247Sports.
Schedule
For Missouri, hosting Mississippi State should serve as a breath of fresh air. The week before, the Tigers host Texas A&M. The week after, Missouri will have a tough road matchup at Oklahoma.
Meanwhile, the game is sandwiched between what will likely be the two toughest games on the season for Misssissippi State; vs. Georgia and at Ole Miss.
Outlook
Though it could be closer than the 2024 blowout, Missouri should still be heavy favorites in this game.
The Game
Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
Time: Night (5-7 p.m)
TV: TBA
Location: Faurot Field
Series history: Missouri leads 3-2
The Team
Coach: Jeff Lebby, second year, 2-10
Offensive coordinator: Jeff Lebby
Defensive coordinator: Coleman Hutzler, second year
2024 record: 2-10
2024 FBS rankings: No. 86 scoring offense (25.8 points per game), No. 117 scoring defense (34.08 points allowed per game)
Top Newcomer: Edge Tyshun Willis
Biggest Question: Can Jeff Lebby show more signs of promise in Year 2?
Players to Watch: QB Blake Shapen, RB Fluff Bothwell, DB Isaac Smith
Returning Starters: 11 (six on offense, five on defense)
The School
Location: Starkville, Mississippi
Founded: 1878
Enrollment: 26,580
Nickname: Bulldogs
Colors: White and maroon
Mascot: Bully
The Program
Last Time Beat Missouri: 2020
Last Time Won SEC: 1941
Playoff appearances: Zero.
National Championships: Zero.
Conference Championships: One - 1941.
Bowl Record: 15-11
Last Time Made Bowl: 2022
Heisman Winners: None.
2025 NFL Draft
No players selected.
Last Four Recruiting Class Rankings
2025: No. 31
2024: No. 35
2023: No. 34
2022: No. 31
The Schedule
Aug. 30: at Southern Miss
Sept. 6: vs. Arizona State
Sept. 13: vs. Alcorn State
Sept. 20: vs. Northern Illinois
Sept. 27: vs. Tennessee
Oct. 4: at Texas A&M
Oct. 18: at Florida
Oct. 25: vs. Texas
Nov. 1: at Arkansas
Nov. 8: vs. Georgia
Nov. 15: vs. Missouri
Nov. 28: at Ole Miss
This is the seventh story in MissouriOnSI's summer preview series of all 12 regular season opponents for Missouri football in 2025. Ensuing stories will be published throughout June and early July.
