2027 Safety Jordan Holman Confirms Upcoming Trip to Missouri
As of now, Missouri's 2027 recruiting class has hardly begun to truly take shape, but the Tigers have extended dozens of offers to talented prospects from all around the nation.
On August 15, Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff sent a scholarship offer to 3-Star safety Jordan Holman out of Woodford County High School in Versailles, Kentucky. The 6-foot-3, 198 lb. prospect spoke with Missouri Tigers on SI about his recent offer, and also confirmed an upcoming official visit for this fall.
Though listed as a safety by major recruiting outlets, Holman has actually played multiple positions throughout his high school career. He is ranked as the No. 36 safety in the class and the No. 5 player in Kentucky overall by 247Sports' composite ranking, but is open to playing anywhere he's needed.
The Woodford County product explained, "I’ve played three positions since I’ve been in high school. I'm listed at safety, but I don’t mind what position [coaches] put me at because if they think I’ll be a better fit for another position, then I’ll play there."
He says the Tigers' staff, specifically safeties coach Jacob Yoro and assistant director of player personnel for the defense Christian Heinz, reached out to him as early as they were able to, June 15.
"I first started talking to coach [Jacob] Yoro on June 15 when coaches were allowed to talk to 2027 recruits," he continued, "But I’ve recently been in contact with coach [Christian] Heinz. We have been talking almost every day."
Holman confirmed that he will be in Columbia for the Tigers' Week 7 matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide, saying, "I will be attending the Bama game. The reason I picked that game is because they're one of the best college football teams, and I know it will be a really good game to watch."
"I just wanna talk to the coaches and get to know them. Show my face and just check out their facilities and football program," Holman said.
The Tigers' do not hold any commitments thus far in the 2027 recruiting class, but will likely be in need of a strong performance due to an underwhelming 2026 group which consists of just ten players.
2026 Missouri Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompana Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)