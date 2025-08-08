Missouri Lines up Visit with 3-Star 2027 OT
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers, despite a somewhat disappointing showing on the 2026 recruiting trail thus far, have begun to turn some of their attention to the class of 2027.
This week, Missouri lined up a visit with 3-Star offensive tackle Lual Aleu from Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. He will be in Columbia on October 11 for the Tigers home showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to Allen Trieu of 247Sports.
Aleu is also expected to make trips to Ohio State (August 30), Penn State (September 27) and Georgia as well this summer as he looks to narrow down his recruitment.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. as he heads into just his junior season, Aleu is already a physically impressive prospect. He is ranked as the No. 11 player in the state of Ohio and the No. 39 offensive tackle in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Winton Woods High School, where Aleu currently suits up, is ranked as the No. 14 team in the entire state, according to MaxPreps. The Warriors are coming off a 10-2 season in which they fell in the second round of the state playoffs to St. Xavier who proceeded to lose to Archbishop Moeller in the championship game.
While Aleu's physical prowess is immediately recognizable, he pairs it with excellent footwork and the ability to dominate in both the run and pass game. He is quick off the ball and is able to work to the second level if needed, but also has a great anchor in pass protection, refusing to give up ground to defenders.
Although Missouri has only been able to bring in 10 commitments for the 2026 class thus far, this looks to be a promising sign for the year following as the Tigers will need to bounce back in a big way.
There is still time to add more talent to the upcoming group, but as of now, it's beginning to appear as if Drinkwitz and the staff have shifted focus to 2027.
2026 Missouri Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompana Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)