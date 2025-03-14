Missouri Locks in Visit with 2026 4-Star Quarterback Gavin Sidwar
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff lined up yet another campus visitor this week, locking in 2026 quarterback Gavin Sidwar for a March 20th trip to Columbia, according to On3. The talented signal caller also has visits lined up with Ole Miss and Syracuse for the month of March as well.
Hailing from Pennsylvania, Sidwar suits up for La Salle College High School in Warrington. 247Sports' composite ranking places him as a 4-Star prospect ranked as the No. 22 quarterback in the nation and the No. 8 player in the state.
He previously committed to Rutgers in July of 2024 before announcing his decommitment in October. Since reopening his recruitment, Sidwar has received offers from several power four programs, one of which was the Tigers in January.
As a junior last season, Sidwar threw for over 2,700 yards with 31 touchdowns on nearly 70 percent completion. His highlight tape is full of NFL caliber throws at nearly every spot around the field, and while he lacks some athleticism as a runner, he is able to buy time in the pocket effectively.
As of now, Missouri does not hold any quarterback commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, so landing a player like Sidwar would be a massive boost. With a tall frame and the ability to work inside the pocket and find himself time, his skill set would likely be a good fit for the Tigers.
Here's a current list of who Missouri Tigers on SI knows is scheduled for an official visit:
- 5-star OT Jackson Cantwell: May 30-June 1
- 3-star IOL Noah Best: May 30-June 1
- 3-star LB JJ Bush: May 30-June 1
- 3-star S Jowell Combay: May 30-June 1
- 3-star ATH Javonte Smith: May 30-June 1
- 4-star OT Evan Goodwin: June 6-June 8
- 4-star ATH Rodney Colton Jr.: June 6-June 8
- 4-star ATH Jayden McGregory: June 6-June 8
- 4-star EDGE Asharri Charles: June 6-June 8
- 4-star IOL Brandon Anderson: June 6-June 8
- 3-star TE Isaac Jensen: June 6-June 8
- 4-star WR Jabari Brady: June 20
- 3-star S Tony Forney: June 20-June 22
- 3-star IOL Bennett Fraser: June 20-June 22
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2026 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker.