Missouri's Sellout Streak & More: Tigers' 'New' Team Has New Gear, Better Atmosphere
On Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, the Missouri Tigers played host to Middle Tennessee in Game 2 of what would become their historic 11-win campaign.
Back then, the excitement surrounding Coach Eli Drinkwitz's squad was ramping up, but it hadn't reached the level it would by the latter half of the season. Not even close. Beginning the season 2-0 certainly helped — the Blue Raiders fell just short of an upset — but while it went down as "just another win" in the record books, it served as something more.
That game was the last time Faurot Field didn't have its stands completely packed.
The ensuing game — a ranked showdown against the Kansas State — drew a sellout crowd for the first time of the 2023 season, and the field felt just about every one of them after Harrison Mevis kicked an SEC-best 61-yard field goal to send the Wildcats home disappointed.
From that point on, there hasn't been a home game for the Tigers that wasn't a sellout. The Tigers now own an eight-game sellout streak, and with the excitement only continuing to build around the program, that's likely to also continue.
That's the hope, anyway.
"I appreciate the fans and all that they (do) to create a winning environment," Drinkwitz said of Missouri faithful at Faurot Field, especially during the Tigers' season opener. "The student section was unbelievable. They were loud. ... They were pouring in as we were warming up.
"When the game kicked off, our stands were full and that was just an awesome way for us to start fast."
After a strong finish to their season, the Tigers entered 2024 with something different to prove. Instead of showing they belonged in the SEC, they wanted to show that they could find success with new faces regardless of the previous year.
But while their 2024 team might be different, the fanbase remains the same. Last year raised the demand for home games this year, and it's this year's Tigers who get to benefit from it.
"You could just tell our players fed off the energy of the crowd," Drinkwitz said. "I want to thank the students and want to thank the fans for being in the seats. ... (We're) excited about what we're working toward and hopefully extending the streak of sellouts.”
New Communication
Not every player was prepared for the stark challenge that in-helmet communication was set to bring to game days.
New in 2024, the NCAA approved the technology's usage, with limits of course. Coaches can communicate with their quarterbacks until 15 seconds remain on the play clock, or until the ball is snapped — whichever comes first.
On defense, one player is designated as the audio receiver and is in charge of disseminating the calls to the rest of the unit. For Missouri, Chuck Hicks got the nod.
“When you go back to spring ball,” Hicks said, “it was tough to understand because you’re going from now to (basically) listening to a walking talkie."
Facing Murray State, the Tigers got their first chance at utilizing the new tech during. Ironically, with as much crowd noise as there was, the task became slightly more challenging, but the Tigers made do.
Now, they've learned the strategy behind it.
"It was tough at first, but I think we’ve got a good grip on it and understand how to use it," Hicks explained. "I don’t think it’s too hard now.”
“I thought we utilized them well, utilized them to our advantage," Drinkwitz added. " I don't know that we’ll change anything, really.”
When Buffalo hits the field for the first time at Faurot Field, Missouri will be prepared to play in front of another sold-out crowd. Around this time last season, that wasn't exactly the norm, but — to emphasize the point it's been making all year — this year's team is different.
As such, it has a more excited fanbase and new technology.
The latter, especially, the Tigers see as a positive.
“I feel like that’s a much easier way to get the call correctly,” graduate linebacker Kristian Williams said. “You never know about the signals. People may not see the call or the back end might not get the call, but the fact that you've got somebody inside of the field that’s actually verbalizing it to everybody is much easier.”
