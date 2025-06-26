Mizzou Central

Mizzou Misses Out on 4-Star WR Jayden Petit to Wisconsin

The Tigers missed on another four-star wide receiver prospect who took a recent official visit to Missouri.

Michael Stamps

St. John Neumann wide receiver Jayden Petit on his official visit to the University of Missouri on Sunday, June 22.
St. John Neumann wide receiver Jayden Petit on his official visit to the University of Missouri on Sunday, June 22. / Courtesy of @jp3tit on Instagram, Mizzou Athletics
Missouri has missed on another four-star prospect, this time in Naples, Florida, wide receiver Jayden Petit. Petit is headed to Wisconsin after a recent official visit to Columbia with the Tigers.

Petit took official visits to Missouri, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and North Carolina. There was never a good read on where he was going but after the Tigers gained the commitment of three-star receiver Devyon Hill-Lomax on Wednesday, a third receiver commitment seemed unlikely.

The Naples native is the No. 209 player in the country and No. 31 among all wide receivers. He became the highest-ranked commit of the class for the Wisconsin Badgers, joining three-star safety Zachary Taylor and three-star defensive lineman Djidjou Bah.

This isn't the first time the Tigers have missed out on a four-star receiver. Missouri swung and missed on Mason James from Norman, Oklahoma, who's headed to Washington.

The Tigers have two current wide receiver commitments in Hill-Lomax and four-star Jabari Brady. Brady is also a receiver prospect from Florida.

2026 Commitments

  1. QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
  2. LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
  3. WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
  4. TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/25)
  5. RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 06/23/25)
  6. OL Khalief Canty Jr., 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan (Committed 06/24/25)
  7. WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/25)

