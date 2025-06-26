Mizzou Misses Out on 4-Star WR Jayden Petit to Wisconsin

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jayden Petit has Committed to Wisconsin, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 220 WR from Naples, FL chose the Badgers over Oklahoma, Missouri, & North Carolina



"Chasing Growth, Purpose, and Legacy! AGTG"