Mizzou Misses Out on 4-Star WR Jayden Petit to Wisconsin
Missouri has missed on another four-star prospect, this time in Naples, Florida, wide receiver Jayden Petit. Petit is headed to Wisconsin after a recent official visit to Columbia with the Tigers.
Petit took official visits to Missouri, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and North Carolina. There was never a good read on where he was going but after the Tigers gained the commitment of three-star receiver Devyon Hill-Lomax on Wednesday, a third receiver commitment seemed unlikely.
The Naples native is the No. 209 player in the country and No. 31 among all wide receivers. He became the highest-ranked commit of the class for the Wisconsin Badgers, joining three-star safety Zachary Taylor and three-star defensive lineman Djidjou Bah.
This isn't the first time the Tigers have missed out on a four-star receiver. Missouri swung and missed on Mason James from Norman, Oklahoma, who's headed to Washington.
The Tigers have two current wide receiver commitments in Hill-Lomax and four-star Jabari Brady. Brady is also a receiver prospect from Florida.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/25)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 06/23/25)
- OL Khalief Canty Jr., 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan (Committed 06/24/25)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/25)