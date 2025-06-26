Predicint Mizzou's RB2 by the End of the 2025-26 Season: The Extra Point
The Missouri Tigers have an interesting situation in their running back room. Outside of UL Monroe transfer Ahmad Hardy, who could be one of the best backs in the Southeastern Conference this season, there isn't a clear number two.
There doesn't exactly have to be and head coach Eli Drinkwitz and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore have shown willingness to play multiple running backs, but that doesn't mean there is a clear pecking order.
Right now, sophomore Jamal Roberts looks to hold onto the No. 2 spot. Freshman Marquise Davis looks to be right behind him, but there certainly is a world where he moves up to the second spot.
In fact, there's a bigger chance this happens than some may think. He's a truly talented natural runner, with a perfect blend of speed and strength that allows him to beat defenders in more ways than one. He's a good run blocker as well, but not as good as Roberts.
The running back room in Columbia is super talented and regardless of who goes into that second running back spot, there will be a good player. Behind him will also be a good one. They truly can't go wrong.
Week 1 projected Missouri running back depth chart
Sophomore Ahmad Hardy
Sophomore Jamal Roberts
Freshman Marquise Davis
Junior Tavorus Jones
Freshman Brendon Haygood