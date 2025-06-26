Previewing Commitment Dates of Mizzou Football Recruiting Targets
The 2026 recruiting class for the Missouri Tigers is starting to multiply after starting out quietly. The Tigers now have seven commits in the class, three of whom are ranked as four-star players. It still has a long ways to go, however, but could see some movement soon.
A bunch of Tiger targets are announcing their commitments in the near future and there's a high chance Missouri builds on their seven-man group.
The Tigers have seven players over the next two weeks who will announce their final destinations. Most of them seem to be up in the air as to if the Tigers will land them, but it seems likely that some sort of combination of the following bunch will end up committing to Missouri.
Here's a list of upcoming commitments for the Tigers, and some info on them, as well.
Mizzou targets committing soon
4-Star IOL Brandon Anderson: Sunday, June 29
3-Star LB JJ Bush: Wednesday, July 2
3-Star S Tony Forney Jr: Friday, July 4
3-Star DT Keytrin Harris: Saturday, July 5
4-Star ATH Jayden McGregory: Monday, July 7
3-Star ATH Javonte Smith: Tuesday, July 8
3-Star S Jowell Combay: Wednesday, July 9
Brandon Anderson - Kennesaw, Georgia
There isn't much to say about Anderson, at the moment. He's deciding between Tennessee, Missouri and North Carolina, but it's not clear if one team is the favorite or not.
He was originally committed to Tennessee and they were the last school to get a visit, so giving them the nod would make the most sense. That doesn't mean that Eli Drinkwitz and company aren't working overtime to earn the pledge of the four-star lineman.
JJ Bush - Theodore, Alabama
Bush has long been connected to the Missouri Tigers and it would be a storybook ending to his recruitment process if he ended up there. After a recent visit to LSU, that might not be the case.
He is rising up recruiting rankings and LSU clearly sees that. The visit seems to have gone well, potentially well enough to pull him away from the team that was perceived to be the favorite. If the Tigers miss on Bush, the odds of landing a true inside linebacker would thin out immensely.
Tony Forney Jr. - Marietta, Georgia
Forney is coming off a visit to Georgia, and it feels like it would be hard to pull him from there if he has the spot. One of Missouri, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin would be more realistic at the moment. Positionally, the Badgers have two commits in the secondary and Pittsburgh has three.
This is something that could benefit Missouri, given that they don't have any. In fact, they only have one on the defensive side of the ball. Forney would be a perfect opportunity to add that if he wants to do so.
Keytrin Harris - Chandler, Arizona
Harris was a late addition to the final grouping of official visitors for the Tigers, and it very clearly went well. He will now decide between them, California, UCLA and Arizona. It's unclear where this one stands at the moment, but it is true that Missouri is quickly moving up the ladder.
Seeing the Tigers recruit out on the West Coast is rare, so this would be a fascinating pickup.
Jayden McGregory - Des Moines, Iowa
This is arguably the biggest pending commitment the Tigers have coming up soon. Landing McGregory would be a huge step in the right direction for the class as a whole, adding another talented four-star prospect.
What seemed to be certain at one point doesn't exactly look that way anymore. Since receiving a crystal ball prediction to commit to Missouri, he took an official visit to Louisville. They are the lone team that could disrupt things at this point, with Minnesota also lurking.
Javonte Smith - Jackson, Tennessee
Smith recently moved his commitment back for unknown reasons, giving the Tigers, Arkansas and Tennessee more time to land his skills. What this means is unclear, but Missouri has a few extra days to sell what the team can offer to Smith.
Jowell Combay - Marietta, Georgia
Combay is the teammate of Forney, but seems far less likely to commit. Tennessee and Wisconsin appear to be the leaders in his recruitment, giving the edge to Tennessee over the Badgers. There is a chance the two could team up at Missouri, but that doesn't seem likely right now.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/25)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 06/23/25)
- OL Khalief Canty Jr., 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan (Committed 06/24/25)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/25)