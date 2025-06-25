What Mizzou is Getting in 3-Star WR Commit Devyon Hill-Lomax
The Missouri Tigers just added another receiving threat to its 2026 recruiting class in three-star Illinois native Devyon Hill-Lomax. Hill-Lomax is ranked as the No. 951 player and No. 146 receiver in the country, according to composite rankings.
READ: Mizzou Lands Commitment of 3-Star WR Devyon Hill-Lomax
This is the second receiver and third pass catcher the Tigers have added to this class, including four-star wide receiver Jabari Brady and three-star tight end Isaac Jensen. It looks like that aspect of this recruiting class is now complete for head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who's now made quick recruiting work on the offensive side of the ball.
Hill-Lomax is a unique type of receiver, standing at 6-foot-4, 180 pounds. He has great size and good speed for that size as well, but still comes off as a raw prospect. As of now, he purely relies on his height and speed to beat opposing defensive backs. That has to change quickly.
It works for now, though, and it really works well. He highlights those two physical traits, along with his sticky hands, just about every time he runs a route down the field. He doesn't do much in the middle of the field, however, frequently falling back on flys, corners and posts to catch passes.
He does have some after-the-catch ability, but Hill-Lomax doesn't always get the chance to show it. He's able to break tackles based on his size, but also has some moves to make defenders miss. This adds another level to his game, despite having plenty of room to develop.
Drinkwitz and company surely loved his ability to block on the outside, as well. He has no issue run-blocking, and it comes up frequently on his tape. Hill-Lomax has dominant size compared to most of the defensive backs he's playing at this moment, which also gives him a slight advantage in that category.
It will become evident quickly that he has to expand his route tree, improve on his footwork and learn how to beat defenders without using his physical advantages. Those advantages might dissipate once he reaches the college level and that will become clear fast.
He will also have to get stronger and probably faster. He is playing at a good level of competition, but he still has a clear physical edge on many of the players he beats. That shouldn't take away from what he's good at, because he does get down the field at a high level.
In general, this is a fascinating commitment for the Tigers. Despite his lower national ranking, he has plenty of tools to be a contributing wide receiver, along with a ceiling that could allow him to progress nicely.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/25)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 06/23/25)
- OL Khalief Canty Jr., 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan (Committed 06/24/25)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/25)