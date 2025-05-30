Nebrasketball Reveals Non-Conference Slate for 2025-26 Season
The full Nebraska men's basketball non-conference slate is here.
The Huskers made the announcement Friday morning. The schedule begins with a pair of exhibition games against BYU and Midland, both at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“We have a number of tests in our non-conference schedule, beginning with the exhibition game with a BYU team that went to the Sweet 16 last season,” Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “That matchup will give us a good gauge heading into the season.
“We open with three straight home games before facing Oklahoma and two high-caliber games in the Hall of Fame Classic the following week. The December portion of the schedule features Creighton which will be one of the favorites in the Big East and two Big Ten games before we return to conference play in January.”
Creighton remains the highlight of the non-conference schedule. The Huskers and Bluejays will meet in Lincoln on Dec. 7.
Nebraska will not play a true road contest before conference play. The Big Red open the regular season at home against West Georgia on Nov. 3, followed by home contests against Florida International and Maryland-Eastern Shore.
The Huskers then go on the road for a trio of neutral site games. Nebraska takes on Oklahoma in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon on Nov. 15. NU then travels to Kansas City for the Hall of Fame Classic Nov. 20-21, with the other teams at the event including Kansas State, Mississippi State, and New Mexico.
The rest of the non-conference features Winthrop, South Carolina Upstate, North Dakota, and New Hampshire.
Nebraska's Big Ten Conference schedule has not yet been announced, but pairings came out at the end of April. Those matchups can be found here.
The Huskers are coming off a 21-14 season that ended with a title at the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas. The Huskers return five lettermen from last season, including starters Berke Büyüktuncel and Sam Hoiberg, along with Connor Essegian, who averaged 10.7 ppg off the bench last season.
The Big Red will also have new pieces that weren't part of the 2024-25 campaign. Rienk Mast, a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023-24, is back after missing last season with an injury. The Huskers also have brought in several transfer portal pieces, including former Husker guard Jamarques Lawrence, who was part of the last Nebraska team to make the NCAA Tournament.
The full non-conference schedule can be seen below.
2025-26 Nebraska Non-Conference Schedule
- Oct. 18 vs. BYU (Exhibition)
- Oct. 27 vs. Midland (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 vs. West Georgia
- Nov. 8 vs. Florida International
- Nov. 11 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Nov. 15 vs. Oklahoma (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 20 at Hall of Fam Classic (Kansas State, Miss. St., New Mexico)
- Nov. 21 at Hall of Fam Classic (Kansas State, Miss. St., New Mexico)
- Nov. 25 vs. Winthrop
- Nov. 29 vs. South Carolina Upstate
- Dec. 7 vs. Creighton
- Dec. 21 vs. North Dakota
- Dec. 30 vs. New Hampshire
Home games are bolded.
