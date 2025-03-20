All Huskers

Big Ten Men's Basketball Capsules: NCAA Tournament First Round

The Big Ten Conference has eight teams in the men's NCAA Tournament. Follow along for all of the results from the first round.

Kaleb Henry

Mar 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Montana Grizzlies guard Joe Pridgen (11) and guard Austin Patterson (20) defends against Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena.
Mar 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Montana Grizzlies guard Joe Pridgen (11) and guard Austin Patterson (20) defends against Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Big Ten Conference has eight basketball teams in the men's NCAA Tournament.

Follow along below for all of the results from the first round.

Thursday

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) drives against High Point Panthers forward Juslin Bodo Bodo (21).
Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) drives against High Point Panthers forward Juslin Bodo Bodo (21) and guard D'Maurian Williams (4) during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

(4) Purdue 75, (13) High Point 63

Trey Kaugman-Renn and Braden Smith combined for 41 points to hold off upset-minded High Point out of the Big South. The Boilermakers dominated the glass 45-24, including 19 offensive rebounds.

The Panthers kept the game close with 10 3s to just five for the Boilermakers. But ultimately after a 20-20 tie, the game was never never tied or in High Point's favor again.

Purdue advances to the second round for the 27th* time in program history. The Boilermakers will face the winner of (5) Clemson and (12) McNeese on Saturday.

More on this game from Purdue on SI.

*Including the 1996 NCAA Tournament which was vacated to illegal benefits to a player.

Montana Grizzlies guard Joe Pridgen (11) defends against Wisconsin Badgers forward Carter Gilmore (7) during the first half.
Mar 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Montana Grizzlies guard Joe Pridgen (11) defends against Wisconsin Badgers forward Carter Gilmore (7) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

(3) Wisconsin 85, (14) Montana 66

Wisconsin had five players score in double figures as the Badgers cruised to a first-round victory over the Montana Grizzlies out of the Big Sky Conference.

John Blackwell scored a game-high 19 points, followed closely by Steven Crowl's 18. Despite committing more turnovers during the game, the Badgers finished +11 in rebounds and shot eight more free throws than the Grizzlies.

Wisconsin advances to the second round for the 19th time in program history. The Badgers will face the winner of (6) BYU and (11) VCU on Saturday.

More on this game from Wisconsin On SI.

(7) UCLA vs. (10) Utah State 8:25 p.m. CDT on TNT

(5) Michigan vs. (12) UC San Diego 9 p.m. on TBS

Friday

(4) Maryland vs. (13) Grand Canyon 3:35 p.m. CDT on TBS

(6) Illinois vs. (11) Xavier 8:45 p.m. CDT on CBS

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) Bryant 9 p.m. CDT on TBS

(5) Oregon vs. (12) Liberty 9:10 p.m. on truTV

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball