Big Ten Men's Basketball Capsules: NCAA Tournament First Round
The Big Ten Conference has eight basketball teams in the men's NCAA Tournament.
Follow along below for all of the results from the first round.
Thursday
(4) Purdue 75, (13) High Point 63
Trey Kaugman-Renn and Braden Smith combined for 41 points to hold off upset-minded High Point out of the Big South. The Boilermakers dominated the glass 45-24, including 19 offensive rebounds.
The Panthers kept the game close with 10 3s to just five for the Boilermakers. But ultimately after a 20-20 tie, the game was never never tied or in High Point's favor again.
Purdue advances to the second round for the 27th* time in program history. The Boilermakers will face the winner of (5) Clemson and (12) McNeese on Saturday.
More on this game from Purdue on SI.
*Including the 1996 NCAA Tournament which was vacated to illegal benefits to a player.
(3) Wisconsin 85, (14) Montana 66
Wisconsin had five players score in double figures as the Badgers cruised to a first-round victory over the Montana Grizzlies out of the Big Sky Conference.
John Blackwell scored a game-high 19 points, followed closely by Steven Crowl's 18. Despite committing more turnovers during the game, the Badgers finished +11 in rebounds and shot eight more free throws than the Grizzlies.
Wisconsin advances to the second round for the 19th time in program history. The Badgers will face the winner of (6) BYU and (11) VCU on Saturday.
More on this game from Wisconsin On SI.
(7) UCLA vs. (10) Utah State 8:25 p.m. CDT on TNT
(5) Michigan vs. (12) UC San Diego 9 p.m. on TBS
Friday
(4) Maryland vs. (13) Grand Canyon 3:35 p.m. CDT on TBS
(6) Illinois vs. (11) Xavier 8:45 p.m. CDT on CBS
(2) Michigan State vs. (15) Bryant 9 p.m. CDT on TBS
(5) Oregon vs. (12) Liberty 9:10 p.m. on truTV
