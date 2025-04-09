St. Thomas Transfer Guard Kendall Blue Commits to Nebraska
The Huskers continue to pick up commitments out of the transfer portal.
Kendall Blue has committed to play for Nebraska men's basketball. The former St. Thomas guard, who has one year of eligibility remaining, made the announcement on social media Wednesday.
In three seasons with the Tommies, the 6-6 Blue appeared in 95 games and made 89 starts. This past season, he led the Tommies to the Summit League Tournament championship game, falling to Omaha. Blue averaged 12.3 points and 2.4 assists a game, shooting 51% from the field and 41.7% from 3.
Blue is the fifth transfer commit for Fred Hoiberg since Friday. He joins other incoming transfers in Will Cooper from Air Force, Pryce Sandfort from Iowa, Ugnius Jarusevicius from Central Michigan, and former Husker Jamarcus Lawrence back from Rhode Island. The Big Red have also lost Nick Janowski and Gavin Griffiths to the portal.
