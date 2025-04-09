All Huskers

St. Thomas Transfer Guard Kendall Blue Commits to Nebraska

The Huskers pick up a three-year starter from the Summit League.

Kaleb Henry

Dec 14, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Thomas (MN) Tommies guard Kendall Blue (1) shoots during the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum.
Dec 14, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Thomas (MN) Tommies guard Kendall Blue (1) shoots during the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Huskers continue to pick up commitments out of the transfer portal.

Kendall Blue has committed to play for Nebraska men's basketball. The former St. Thomas guard, who has one year of eligibility remaining, made the announcement on social media Wednesday.

In three seasons with the Tommies, the 6-6 Blue appeared in 95 games and made 89 starts. This past season, he led the Tommies to the Summit League Tournament championship game, falling to Omaha. Blue averaged 12.3 points and 2.4 assists a game, shooting 51% from the field and 41.7% from 3.

Blue is the fifth transfer commit for Fred Hoiberg since Friday. He joins other incoming transfers in Will Cooper from Air Force, Pryce Sandfort from Iowa, Ugnius Jarusevicius from Central Michigan, and former Husker Jamarcus Lawrence back from Rhode Island. The Big Red have also lost Nick Janowski and Gavin Griffiths to the portal.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball