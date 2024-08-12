Nebraska Cornhuskers Wide Receivers Highlighted in Latest 'Chasing 3' Episode
Nebraska Football continues to count down the days until their Aug. 31 opening season matchup with UTEP at Memorial Stadium.
The Cornhuskers gave another glimpse inside the program for fans with the latest episode of the 'Chasing 3' Documentary. Sunday night's episode premiered on YouTube, showcasing the opening week of fall camp for the Big Red.
While the documentary has featured several player highlights, coach interviews, and features on behind the scenes of the program, the latest addition to the series gave an spotlight to two receivers: Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and Jahmal Banks.
At the 14 minute mark of the episode, Garcia-Castaneda is shown receiving coaching advice from Gus Felder, the Director of Football Player Development. The sixth-year receiver then spoke on his recovery process from his 2023 season-ending knee injury:
"It was pretty surreal going out there. Putting the helmet back on again, putting the spiders on again kind of felt weird," Garcia-Castaneda said. "It's been almost a whole year since I've done that. Overall, I was just really happy to be back out there."
The wideout received more praise from the assistant staff, as Matt Hobbs, the Huskers' Return to Performance Coordinator, spoke more about IGC's recovery since the 2023 Minnesota matchup.
"I've seen him go through the highs and lows, the ups and downs," Hobbs said. "This is a huge victory getting back out to practice. It's why he's come back to college football."
The former New Mexico State wideout was also seen fielding punts during the video, before shifting the attention to one of the newest faces for the Big Red with transfer Banks.
Banks' first appearance in the series was shown as he led the team in a pre-practice prayer around the 16 minute mark. As the huddle broke, several Nebraska teammates were overhead shouting 'Preacher Jahmal' after Banks' speech.
The Wake Forest transfer added some clarity to his leadership style in joining the Huskers:
"For me, it's about walking the walk. It's about action. Actions speak louder than words, and for me that's jsut doing what I'm supposed to be do," Banks said. "That's being there for my teammates. That's learning from my teammates. That's working hard, having conversation getting to know my teammates."
"Building trust, building a connection (with my teammates) - then ultimately everything else is going to fall into place in terms of being a leader."- Jahmal Banks, Wake Forest transfer.
Banks was then highlighted in his practice routine, going through several drills as Chris Coulter, Director of Football Advancement, spoke about the transfer's impact so far.
"Jahmal is a special person, and it doesn't take long to be around him to realize that. He's grateful, he's hardworking. Everything that he's gotten he's worked hard for it. He makes people around him better," Coulter said.
The program director added that Banks was on his personal radar for a long time, even prior to joining the Deamon Deacons. "I recruited Jahmal four or five years ago he was one of the best players out of the DMV," Coulter said. "We recruited him hard at Wake Forest and we were able to land him."
"With the past few seasons Jahmal had had, we knew he was going to have a lot of options - whether it was the NFL or going to a bigger program."- Chris Coulter on Jahmal Banks
Banks went on to discuss his recruitment process and why he chose to arrive in Lincoln:
"Long story short, Nebraska checked off most of the boxes outweighing every other school in terms of where I saw myself, the kind of culture I wanted to be a part of, the staff, the scheme, where I fit in the blueprint," said Banks.
"It felt like home. It was the best decision I made."- Jahmal Banks on transferring to Nebraska
Fellow receivers Alex Bullock and Isaiah Neyor added commentary on the receiver room as a whole, saying that the receivers feel that Nebraska could be an "explosive" offense. "We're very talented," Neyor said. "You got size, speed, agility quickness. Everybody can get busy."
Banks joined Nebraska in January after four years at Wake Forest, recording more than 100 catches and 1,400 receiving yards in his career. Garcia-Castaneda played in four games his first season with Nebraska in 2022 catching five passes for 120 yards and one touchdown in four games.
Nebraska continues their fall camp leading into the season opener at Memorial Stadium against UTEP on Aug. 31.
