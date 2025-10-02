Matt Rhule, Nebraska Ready for Wind, Opportunity vs. Michigan State
Nebraska football is ready for the opportunity that Michigan State presents on Saturday.
But Matt Rhule says isn't about reacting to the loss to Michigan two weeks ago.
"I don't think we're still thinking about the past," Rhule told the media at Thursday's availability. "We're not embarrassed of our effort of the previous game. We just know there's things we could have done better."
The 3-1 Huskers are hosting another 3-1 team in the Michigan State Spartans.
"We're just excited about another opportunity," Rhule said. "We're playing at home. We're playing a Big Ten opponent. I don't know when the last time Nebraska beat Michigan State is, but it seems kind of like another one like Wisconsin that's been 2015 or something like that."
The last Husker win against the Spartans came in 2018, with the one before that another win in 2015. Both of those games were in Lincoln. Since that 2018 victory, Michigan State is 2-0 with both games taking place in East Lansing: 23-20 in 2021 and 20-17 in 2023.
"Not in this decade, fair enough? We look at that as an unbelievable opportunity," Rhule said.
Something both teams will have to face is the wind. Forecasts are calling for a warm day with winds of 30-40 miles per hour.
"It's part of being here," Rhule said. "It's part of being in the region of the country that we're in. It'll be a factor in everything that you do. You might make some different decisions than normally you would. The good news is both teams have to play with it."
Nebraska is still likely to be without starting nickel Malcolm Hartzog Jr. on Saturday. Earlier this week, Rhule called him "doubtful".
"We'll work him out the day of the game and see where he's at," Rhule said Thursday.
You can watch the full media session from Thursday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Coverage
Refresh this page to see the latest updates.
More info
- Depth charts: NU | MSU
- Gameday flip sheet
- NU-MSU stats matchup
- Game predictions
- Series history
- HuskerMax game page
From the Other Side
- Detroit Free Press | 'Pretty good chance' LB Wayne Matthews III will play Saturday
- The Only Colors | Previewing Michigan State at Nebraska
- Detroit Free Press* | MSU desperate to fix its sack problem on defense
- Michigan State On SI | DL Grady Kelly on MSU's Points of Emphasis at Nebraska
- Michigan State On SI | D-Line Coach Legi Suiaunoa on What Needs Improvement vs. Nebraska
- Michigan State On SI | Keys to Success for QB Aidan Chiles vs. Nebraska
- Michigan State On SI | Don’t Overlook MSU Football — They’re Back on the Map
- Michigan State On SI | What Michigan State Must Fix to Improve on Defense
- Michigan State On SI | This Receiver Could Spark an Upset vs. Nebraska
- Detroit Free Press | Aidan Chiles' swagger rubbing off on MSU offense
- State News | Redshirt freshman Rustin Young fills key role on offensive line
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 3 p.m. FS1
- Oct. 11 at Maryland 2:30 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
