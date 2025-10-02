All Huskers

Matt Rhule, Nebraska Ready for Wind, Opportunity vs. Michigan State

Nebraska hasn't beaten Michigan State in the 2020s. That's something Matt Rhule calls an "unbelievable opportunity" with the Spartans in town on Saturday, while strong winds are in the forecast for both teams to deal with.

Kaleb Henry

Matt Rhule has learned what the south winds can do inside Memorial Stadium, but he also knows it is something both teams have to deal with.
Matt Rhule has learned what the south winds can do inside Memorial Stadium, but he also knows it is something both teams have to deal with. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
In this story:

Nebraska football is ready for the opportunity that Michigan State presents on Saturday.

But Matt Rhule says isn't about reacting to the loss to Michigan two weeks ago.

"I don't think we're still thinking about the past," Rhule told the media at Thursday's availability. "We're not embarrassed of our effort of the previous game. We just know there's things we could have done better."

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola looks for a receiver against Michigan.
Dylan Raiola may have to be extra cognizant of the wind direction on Saturday when passing the ball. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The 3-1 Huskers are hosting another 3-1 team in the Michigan State Spartans.

"We're just excited about another opportunity," Rhule said. "We're playing at home. We're playing a Big Ten opponent. I don't know when the last time Nebraska beat Michigan State is, but it seems kind of like another one like Wisconsin that's been 2015 or something like that."

The last Husker win against the Spartans came in 2018, with the one before that another win in 2015. Both of those games were in Lincoln. Since that 2018 victory, Michigan State is 2-0 with both games taking place in East Lansing: 23-20 in 2021 and 20-17 in 2023.

"Not in this decade, fair enough? We look at that as an unbelievable opportunity," Rhule said.

Something both teams will have to face is the wind. Forecasts are calling for a warm day with winds of 30-40 miles per hour.

"It's part of being here," Rhule said. "It's part of being in the region of the country that we're in. It'll be a factor in everything that you do. You might make some different decisions than normally you would. The good news is both teams have to play with it."

Nebraska is still likely to be without starting nickel Malcolm Hartzog Jr. on Saturday. Earlier this week, Rhule called him "doubtful".

"We'll work him out the day of the game and see where he's at," Rhule said Thursday.

You can watch the full media session from Thursday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.

Coverage

  • Refresh this page to see the latest updates. Asterisk indicates the item may require a subscription.

More info

From the Other Side

  • Detroit Free Press | 'Pretty good chance' LB Wayne Matthews III will play Saturday
  • The Only Colors | Previewing Michigan State at Nebraska
  • Detroit Free Press* | MSU desperate to fix its sack problem on defense
  • Michigan State On SI | DL Grady Kelly on MSU's Points of Emphasis at Nebraska
  • Michigan State On SI | D-Line Coach Legi Suiaunoa on What Needs Improvement vs. Nebraska
  • Michigan State On SI | Keys to Success for QB Aidan Chiles vs. Nebraska
  • Michigan State On SI | Don’t Overlook MSU Football — They’re Back on the Map
  • Michigan State On SI | What Michigan State Must Fix to Improve on Defense
  • Michigan State On SI | This Receiver Could Spark an Upset vs. Nebraska
  • Detroit Free Press | Aidan Chiles' swagger rubbing off on MSU offense
  • State News | Redshirt freshman Rustin Young fills key role on offensive line

Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
  • Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
  • Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
  • Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
  • Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 3 p.m. FS1
  • Oct. 11 at Maryland 2:30 p.m. BTN
  • Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
  • Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
  • Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
  • Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
  • Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS

Home games are bolded. All times central.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

More From Nebraska on SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football