Nebraska Football's Jaidyn Doss Enters New Transfer Portal Window
Just a couple days into another transfer portal window, Nebraska football has an entry.
Jaidyn Doss, a redshirt sophomore, has reportedly entered the portal. On3's Pete Nakos first had the news.
Doss arrived in Lincoln in 2023 after a successful high school career in Missouri. He was the state's first Husker signee since 2017. While at Raymore-Peculiar High School, he totaled more than 2,000 career receiving yards and rushed for nearly 1,000 yards.
At Nebraska Doss played wide receiver during his first year, appearing in four games and redshirting. He made two catches for 20 yards.
This past fall, Doss switched to defensive back and did not see action. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Nebraska is stacked at both positions for the upcoming campaign.
At wideout, the Huskers return Jacory Barney Jr., who put together a dynamic freshman campaign. They also added key transfers Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter. As a room, they are looking for a breakout fall with sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola and the additions of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts.
At defensive back, Nebraska is even deeper. Ceyair Wright, Marques Buford, Malcolm Hartzog, DeShon Singleton, Jeremiah Charles, and Blye Hill are just some of the returners on the back end. They are bolstered by transfers Jamir Conn, Andrew Marshall, and Justyn Rhett. Another name to watch for in making a big impact this fall is redshirt freshman Caleb Benning.
New Transfer Portal Window
The NCAA recently approved a new, one-time transfer portal window. Unlike the windows after the season or after the spring, this window is only for specific players.
Under the House settlement, teams were able to name players as a "designated student-athlete". Here is how the NCAA determines who is a DSA.
"Every athlete who was eligible for practice/competition on a team last year is eligible to be added to a DSA list by their school *if* they would have lost their roster spot because of the new roster limits."
Essentially, this designation is for players who would have been beyond the 105-man roster limit (for football) and would have either been cut. This designation and window is available for all other sports as well.
The portal window opened on Monday and runs through Aug. 5.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
