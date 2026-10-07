Where Football Polls and Metrics Have Nebraska Placed Going Into Week 6

Undefeated Nebraska beefed up its national stature before its big showdown with Indiana.

In the seven polls and rankings we monitor, Nebraska (5-0) improved in six of them, including a 15-place jump in The Athletic. The Huskers are ranked 33 by The Athletic.

Nebraska’s improvement was achieved after its 48-23 win over visiting Maryland on Saturday. After a sloppy and slow start, Nebraska outscored the pesky Terrapins, 20-0, in the fourth quarter.

Last week, we added a seventh ratings service, Jeff Sagarin’s. His was the only one to drop Nebraska. The Huskers went to 18 from 16.

Nebraska had mixed results in ESPN Football Power Index odds — some odds improved, some went down.

Should Nebraska defeat 5-0 Indiana, the defending national champion, at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, its rankings will shoot up. A victory will change the national conversation, too, for the Huskers.

Each Wednesday, we’ll take a look at where seven national polls and rankings place Nebraska’s football team.

The seven polls and rankings we monitor are:

* Associated Press Top 25

* The Athletic 138

* CBS Sports 138

* USA Today Coaches Poll

* ESPN’s Football Power Index

* Massey Ratings

* Sagarin Ratings

The Huskers rank 24.1 this week in an average of seven polls and rankings we monitor. Last week, it was 27.7.

Nebraska’s best ranking is 13 by ESPN’s Football Power Index (last week it was 14), and its worst ranking remains by The Athletic at 33 (last week it was 48).

Associated Press Top 25

Nebraska still hasn’t cracked the Top 25, but moved up to 31 from 33 in the “others receiving votes” grouping. This is the third consecutive week Nebraska received votes after being blanked in first four rankings. Nebraska received 48 votes. Pitt (5-0) is ranked 25th with 162 votes.

Six Big Ten teams are ranked in the Top 25. Ohio State is the highest-ranked conference team at 5, improving by two spots from last week after its impressive, 31-14 victory at Iowa on Saturday.

5. Ohio State

7. Indiana

13. Oregon

19. USC

20. Iowa

21. UCLA

Nebraska will play the Big Ten’s top three teams in the AP Poll this season, plus Iowa.

Among “others receiving votes” in the Big Ten, Wisconsin is 28, Northwestern is 30, Nebraska is 31, and Minnesota is 32.

The Athletic 138

Nebraska jumped 15 spots, going to 33 from 48, still its worst ranking among the seven we monitor. Two weeks ago, Nebraska was ranked 58. The Huskers finished 52 last season. The Athletic wrote: “Nebraska lacks quality wins, but the Huskers are 5-0 with a monster game against Indiana coming up.”

CBS Sports 138

Nebraska improved by two places, going to 28 from 30. The Huskers are ranked ahead of the following 11 Big Ten teams:

30. Northwestern

31. Wisconsin

34. Minnesota

43. Washington

44. Penn State

48. Michigan

68. Purdue

69. Illinois

73. Maryland

77. Michigan State

100. Rutgers

Nebraska still is yet to play Washington, Illinois and Rutgers from this group in 2026.

Six Big Ten teams are ranked above Nebraska:

6. Ohio State

7. Indiana

13. Oregon

16. UCLA

19. Iowa

20. USC

Nebraska plays Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, and Iowa from this group.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Nebraska is among “others receiving votes” at 28, an improvement from last week’s 31, with 117 points. The 25th-ranked team, Kentucky, has 210 points. Michigan and Penn State dropped out of the Top 25. The USA Today panel consists of 72 coaches who vote, including Matt Rhule.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)

Nebraska moved to 13 from 14, the Huskers’ best ranking among the polls and rankings we monitor. Nebraska’s season FPI odds increased in some and decreased in others.

Here are FPI’s odds for Nebraska’s season:

* Chance of winning six games, which would make the Huskers bowl eligible: 99.9 percent (last week: 99.4)

* 9.0 projected wins and 3.2 projected losses (last week: 8.8 projected wins and 3.3 projected losses)

* 3.4 percent chance of winning the Big Ten (last week: 4.6 percent chance)

* 25.7 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (last week: 26.2 percent chance)

* 1.6 percent chance of making the national championship game (last week: 2.2 percent chance)

* 0.5 percent chance of winning the national championship (last week: 0.8 chance)

Massey Ratings

Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different college football rankings. In the consensus of the 40 rankings, the Huskers improved to 18 from 22. Alabama is No. 1, followed by Texas, Georgia, Indiana and Notre Dame.

Sagarin Ratings

Nebraska dropped two spots to 18 from 16. Sagarin also has Alabama at No. 1.

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