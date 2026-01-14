Softball America Honors 3 Huskers With Additional Preseason Recognition

Softball America announced its Preseason All-Americans, Freshman Watchlist, and position rankings for two-way players on Tuesday.

Three Nebraska softball players earned recognition.

Jordy Frahm was named a First Team All-American and the No. 1 two-way player in the country. She was the 2025 NFCA Player of the Year, a First-Team All-American, and a finalist for the Honda Award for Softball and the USA Softball Player of the Year Awards last year.

In 2025, Frahm is coming off an incredible season that saw her set single-season records for home runs with 23, total bases with 167, runs scored with 72, extra base hits with 41, batting average at .462, and slugging percentage at .988.

The pitcher and utility was previously named Softball America's second-ranked player in the country in its Preseason Top 100 Players of the Year rankings.

Another senior, Hannah Camenzind, was named the publication's 90th-ranked player in the country and earned additional recognition when she was named the No. 5 two-way player.

Camenzind earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors and was named to the NFCA All-Mountain Region Second Team after having the best season of her career. She started games at all three outfield positions and 11 games in the circle. She was 5-2 and appeared in 24 games with a 3.11 ERA across 63 innings, striking out a career-high 47 batters.

At the plate, Camenzind batted .369 with 39 runs scored, 14 doubles, 10 home runs, and 44 RBIs. She walked 21 times and had an on-base percentage of .429.

Freshman Alexis Jensen, who was previously named to the D1 Softball Freshman Watchlist, earned a similar honor with Softball America.

Jensen, a left-handed pitcher and utility player, was the lone freshman from Nebraska to receive recognition from the publication.

Big Ten Softball Freshmen to Know According to Softball America

Aubree Hooks, P/UTL, Indiana

Jada Ellison, OF, Indiana

Braylen Conlon, P, Iowa

Carly Brewer, P, Iowa

Mariah Myers, INF, Iowa

Phoenyx Silva, INF, Iowa

Elisea Wiegard, P/UTL, Maryland

Zayda Rocke, C, Maryland

Kiley Carr, INF, Michigan

Lily Palko, INF, Michigan

Siena Snyder, INF, Michigan

Alex Starr, P, Michigan State

Alyssa Galindo, P, Michigan State

Zoie Bernard, OF, Michigan State

Kylinn Stangl, P, Minnesota

Scarlett Kuhn, UTL, Minnesota

Alexis Jensen, P, Nebraska

Marina Mason, P, Northwestern

Tru Media, UTL, Northwestern

Reese Cullen, C, Ohio State

Sara Tarr, INF, Ohio State

Maddie Milhorn, P, Oregon

Taryn Ho, INF, Oregon

Breanna Hanik, OF, Penn State

Brevyn Kellepouris, P, Penn State

Gabby Gradishar, P/UTL, Penn State

Kalli Karwowski, INF, Penn State

Kirsten Finarelli, INF, Penn State

Bri Fontenot, P/UTL, Purdue

Kendyl Rainey, OF, Purdue

Charleigh Schuettler, C, Rutgers

Etta Garofalo, INF, Rutgers

Eva Garofalo, C/UTL, Rutgers

Marley Caldwell, P, Rutgers

Brianah Alejandre, INF, UCLA

Natalie Cable, P/UTL, UCLA

Marley Teasley, INF, Washington

Melody Acevedo, INF, Washington

Mila Reddy, INF, Washington

Sydney Vitangcol, P, Wisconsin

Berritt Herr, P, Wisconsin

Addison Wery, C/UTL, Wisconsin

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.