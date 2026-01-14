Softball America Honors 3 Huskers With Additional Preseason Recognition
In this story:
Softball America announced its Preseason All-Americans, Freshman Watchlist, and position rankings for two-way players on Tuesday.
Three Nebraska softball players earned recognition.
Jordy Frahm was named a First Team All-American and the No. 1 two-way player in the country. She was the 2025 NFCA Player of the Year, a First-Team All-American, and a finalist for the Honda Award for Softball and the USA Softball Player of the Year Awards last year.
In 2025, Frahm is coming off an incredible season that saw her set single-season records for home runs with 23, total bases with 167, runs scored with 72, extra base hits with 41, batting average at .462, and slugging percentage at .988.
The pitcher and utility was previously named Softball America's second-ranked player in the country in its Preseason Top 100 Players of the Year rankings.
Another senior, Hannah Camenzind, was named the publication's 90th-ranked player in the country and earned additional recognition when she was named the No. 5 two-way player.
Camenzind earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors and was named to the NFCA All-Mountain Region Second Team after having the best season of her career. She started games at all three outfield positions and 11 games in the circle. She was 5-2 and appeared in 24 games with a 3.11 ERA across 63 innings, striking out a career-high 47 batters.
At the plate, Camenzind batted .369 with 39 runs scored, 14 doubles, 10 home runs, and 44 RBIs. She walked 21 times and had an on-base percentage of .429.
Freshman Alexis Jensen, who was previously named to the D1 Softball Freshman Watchlist, earned a similar honor with Softball America.
Jensen, a left-handed pitcher and utility player, was the lone freshman from Nebraska to receive recognition from the publication.
Big Ten Softball Freshmen to Know According to Softball America
- Aubree Hooks, P/UTL, Indiana
- Jada Ellison, OF, Indiana
- Braylen Conlon, P, Iowa
- Carly Brewer, P, Iowa
- Mariah Myers, INF, Iowa
- Phoenyx Silva, INF, Iowa
- Elisea Wiegard, P/UTL, Maryland
- Zayda Rocke, C, Maryland
- Kiley Carr, INF, Michigan
- Lily Palko, INF, Michigan
- Siena Snyder, INF, Michigan
- Alex Starr, P, Michigan State
- Alyssa Galindo, P, Michigan State
- Zoie Bernard, OF, Michigan State
- Kylinn Stangl, P, Minnesota
- Scarlett Kuhn, UTL, Minnesota
- Alexis Jensen, P, Nebraska
- Marina Mason, P, Northwestern
- Tru Media, UTL, Northwestern
- Reese Cullen, C, Ohio State
- Sara Tarr, INF, Ohio State
- Maddie Milhorn, P, Oregon
- Taryn Ho, INF, Oregon
- Breanna Hanik, OF, Penn State
- Brevyn Kellepouris, P, Penn State
- Gabby Gradishar, P/UTL, Penn State
- Kalli Karwowski, INF, Penn State
- Kirsten Finarelli, INF, Penn State
- Bri Fontenot, P/UTL, Purdue
- Kendyl Rainey, OF, Purdue
- Charleigh Schuettler, C, Rutgers
- Etta Garofalo, INF, Rutgers
- Eva Garofalo, C/UTL, Rutgers
- Marley Caldwell, P, Rutgers
- Brianah Alejandre, INF, UCLA
- Natalie Cable, P/UTL, UCLA
- Marley Teasley, INF, Washington
- Melody Acevedo, INF, Washington
- Mila Reddy, INF, Washington
- Sydney Vitangcol, P, Wisconsin
- Berritt Herr, P, Wisconsin
- Addison Wery, C/UTL, Wisconsin
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.