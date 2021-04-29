Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft: Two Notre Dame Prospects Go Round One

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah released his final mock draft, and he has two Notre Dame stars going in the first round

The 2021 NFL Draft starts tonight, so draft analysts are all releasing their final mock drafts. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah released his final mock draft, and it was good news for former Notre Dame All-American's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Liam Eichenberg.

Jeremiah is a former NFL scout that is very connected, and his mock draft comes after he did his due diligence trying to get a read on what team's are doing. That's one reason I've always looked forward to Jeremiah's final mock draft.

The former Ravens, Browns and Eagles scout has Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah being selected by the Washington Football Team with the 19th overall pick.

"Washington still has major needs on the offensive line, even after trading for Ereck Flowers this week. However, head coach Ron Rivera has a track record of taking athletic linebackers in the first round (Luke Kuechly, Shaq Thompson). Owusu-Koramoah's speed and intelligence will be highly coveted." - Jeremiah

Jeremiah has offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg going with the 31st overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens, where he would move to right tackle opposite of former Irish All-American Ronnie Stanley.

"The Ravens need a right tackle to replace Orlando Brown. Eichenberg pairs with Ronnie Stanley to give Baltimore a pair of Notre Dame bookends." - Jeremiah

Eichenberg has been hit or miss in regards to being in the first round of mock drafts, but as we get closer to the draft I am seeing his name in more and more mock drafts. Should he get selected by the Ravens, or any other team in the first round, it would continue Notre Dame's streak of starting left tackles going in round one.

