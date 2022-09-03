How To Watch The Notre Dame vs Ohio State Matchup
The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes tonight in the biggest game of the opening weekend. It might turn out to be the biggest game of the 2022 college football regular season
Here is how you can watch this titanic matchup:
Where: Ohio Stadium/Columbus, OH.
When: 7:30 PM EST
Television: ABC – Chris Fowler (play-by-play); Kirk Herbsteit (analyst); Holly Rowe (sideline)
Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (Channel 129), 101.FM & 960 AM (South Bend); Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst).
Stream: fuboTV (Start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)
Spread: Ohio State –17.5 (Fan Duel)
What to Know About The Fighting Irish: A new head coach (Marcus Freeman) and a new starting quarterback (Tyler Buchner), along with seven new assistant coaches go into a prime time, big game environment to kickoff a new era at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are an overwhelming underdog against the Buckeyes, but Freeman has spent his first offseason with a focus on preparation and making practices hard on his team. Buchner’s preparation will be important in the big game setting, but Notre Dame’s ability to run the ball, behind Harry Hiestand’s revamped offensive line, will be a top priority as well.
What to Know About The Buckeyes: Ohio State boasts three Heisman Trophy contender entering the season: Quarterback CJ Stroud (4,435 yards, 44 TD passes, 6 INT, 71.9 completion percentage in 2021), running back TreVeyon Henderson (1,248 yards, 6.8 ypc, 15 TD rushing), and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (95 receptions, 1,606 yards, 9 TD). They also added veteran defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to shore up a defense that allowed 269 and 297 rushing yards to Oregon and Michigan, respectively, last year.
