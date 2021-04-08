Notre Dame's Offensive Line Is Still A Work In Progress

Notre Dame's offensive line is going through a major overhaul, so it's no surprise the unit is scuffling early in spring practice

Notre Dame has completed just six of its 15 spring practices, and the offensive line is having to replace four starters from last season. The lone returning starter - Jarrett Patterson - isn't practicing this spring. It's no surprise that the Notre Dame offensive line is scuffling a bit early in the spring sessions.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the Irish offensive line through the first third of spring practice.

We kick the show off by discussing the expectations for this group relative to where they should be through this period of the spring. During that portion of the show we talk about why it's harder for the line to quickly overcome so much personnel turnover, and why the line shouldn't be expected to be in top form this early in the spring.

Next we talk about what we've seen from the line thus far in practice videos. Then we turn the discussion to head coach Brian Kelly's comments about how much moving around the staff is doing with the linemen in practice. We discuss the reasons for this, the positives of doing this, the concerns about doing this and what should be done moving forward.

We talk about the ideal offensive lines, which included a discussion of moving Tosh Baker to right tackle. This podcast was recorded prior to the release of Notre Dame's practice highlights from today, and in the highlights we saw Baker at right tackle for the first time. We finish things off by making our projections on which lineup is the ideal one for Notre Dame.

