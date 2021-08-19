Notre Dame Draft Evaluation: Opponent Overview - Cincinnati Bearcats

The Cincinnati Bearcats head to South Bend on October 3rd to take on their former defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. Along with Freeman, head coach Brian Kelly also has his own personal ties to the Cincinnati program.

Riding the momentum of a top ten finish during the 2020 season, the Bearcats head to Notre Dame with optimism to pull a huge upset. Returning a ton of talent, this could be one of the more plentiful draft outlooks for the Cincinnati team in program history.

For Irish fans/supporters, here are a few players you should be paying attention to when the Bearcats take the field.

Myjai Sanders, Edge (6047v, 224v)

Sleek and explosive with absurd flexibility, Sanders is your prototypical outside track rusher who has the ability to work the arc with high impact. After considering entering the 2021 NFL Draft cycle, Sanders is back to torment quarterbacks this season.

Listed around the 257-260 pound range on the roster, Sanders weighed in the 220s this spring. Blessed with a notable get off and flexibility in his lower half, Sanders excels both as a standup rusher and with his hand in the dirt. If he’s not able to hold a substantial higher weight, some even front teams might have questions about his every down potential.

For teams that value lighter built stand up rushers, Sanders is a potential high volume sack producer who has first rounder talent in 2022 with a big season.

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cornerback (6030e, 200e)

Lockdown corner, hold the sauce. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner has been amongst the nations elite cornerback since he stepped foot on campus two years ago. Although his 6-3 height may be slightly overstated, Gardner still boasts some insane length for the position.

He plays with outstanding confidence, bringing that alpha competitor mentality. Everything he does, whether from playing at the line of scrimmage or at the catch point, is both equally as adept at causing disruption. Gardner possesses outstanding ball skills, making a ton of plays on the football, especially deep down the field or when working the back shoulder.

Gardner’s short area quickness is on par but nothing spectacular. The same can be said for his long speed. Add in the grabbiness down the field and there are some causes for concern.

Currently, Gardner is much more in the day two bucket than first round as it stands.

Josh Whyle, Tight End (6060e, 245e)

A part of a well-seasoned passing attack for the Bearcats, underclassmen tight end Josh Whyle has an opportunity to experience a dramatic rise after a breakout 2020 campaign in which he caught 28 passes for 353 yards and six scores in 10 games. Whyle has a fantastic frame with a ton of room to grow.

He is currently a rail thin pass catcher who needs some major physical development to become a contributor in the run game. Whyle is a plus athlete who creates some huge chunk plays after the catch. At the catch point, his big frame allows him to gain extension and make a ton of plays above the rim.

Whyle is the most physically gifted tight end that the Bearcats have had since Travis Kelce came out of the school. With an amount of mass added and another productive season, a day two selection is very possible.

Desmond Ridder, Quarterback (6036v, 206v)

Ridder feels like he has been the starting quarterback for the Bearcats for a lifetime. Talent has never been an issue for Ridder, who possesses plus arm strength, a projectable frame and notable athleticism.

The problem is that Ridder just hasn’t gotten a ton better over the course of his career. After a promising freshman campaign, his production has stayed relatively consistent but not with a huge jump. He still struggles with anticipation, as well as still boasting some very troubling accuracy/ball placement. Even with his inconsistencies, Ridder is sure to experience the Kellen Mond experience this draft cycle.

The tools and starting experience will push him somewhere on to day two when all is said and done most likely. Is he a day two player currently? Absolutely not but he’s a toosly quarterback that some evaluators/teams will fall for.

Darrian Beavers, Linebacker (6042v, 249v)

Originally coming to the Bearcats after transferring from UCONN, Darrian Beavers is your prototype SAM linebacker who sports a long and athletic frame. He is the type of player that has a solid projection in space, as well as on ball in some instances.

SAM linebackers has become an interesting evaluation in recent years, seeing three linebackers on the field less and less. For a player like Beavers, showing the ability to play MIKE or WILL would be a huge help to his stock. This is an intriguing athlete on the second level. Role is the biggest question.

Alec Pierce, Wide Receiver (6031v, 208v)

An underrated member of the passing game, Alec Pierce brings an attractive skill set, including a great frame with supposed sub 4.5 speed. Purely a vertical plane wide receiver, Pierce is at

his best working the sideline, out-positioning cornerbacks and making a ton of plays down the field.

There are some limitations as a route runner, lacking the fluidity and flexibility to get his long levers quickly and cleanly out of breaks. Pierce has a background in basketball, volleyball and track and field during his career at Glenbard West High School in Illinois, highlighting his athletic traits.

With this type of frame and athleticism, Pierce also has an appealing projection as a special teamer, giving him a great sticking point early in his career while he develops. With this type of physical perspective, Pierce could go higher than some expect. Somewhere early on day three is not out of the realm of possibility.

Coby Bryant, Cornerback (6011v, 191v)

The other half of one of the more talented cornerback duos in college football, Coby Bryant enters the 2021 season with 36 career starts with the Bearcats.

Bryant has some outstanding ball production during his career, including seven interceptions and 31 pass breakups. He is a taller cornerback with solid functional athleticism who excels best in zone coverage, displaying nice instincts.

For a taller corner, Bryant boasts some surprisingly short arms (30 3⁄4”). He also possesses underwhelming long speed, making man reps an adventure at times. Bryant might lack the traits to project any further than a depth piece who brings plus ball skills and consistency.

Michael Young, Wide Receiver (5100v, 199v)

This name should ring some bells for Notre Dame fans. Young has turned himself into a valuable contributor since transferring from the Irish prior to the 2020 season. He had shown flashes of playmaking potential during his time in South Bend but really began to show some of his ability during his first season with the Bearcats.

Young specializes in the short-intermediate levels of the field. He is a nice all around athlete who boasts notable short area explosiveness. That assists him tremendously as a YAC player, creating some nice chunk plays after the catch. Young is a slippery athlete, showcasing nice spatial awareness to navigate space. There is some flexibility there that gives a solid projection to continuing to improve as an athlete down the road.

Young lacks the type of size/length that allows him to make many plays in contested catch situations. That lack of play strength again shows up, getting knocked off his stem too often working against more physical defenders. That limits his ability to work against press coverage, needing to settle into the slot or as a Z receiver to maximize release points. He is much better in tight spaces than working vertically with any sort of long speed.

For a heavy west coast influenced offense that works the field laterally in order to manufacture space, Young might offer a sticking point. Barring a breakout campaign in 2021, the road could be long for Young. Look for a late round/UDFA opportunity as the most likely outcome. From there, the situation will be huge for a player like Young.

Arguably Notre Dame’s biggest regular season test in 2021, the Cincinnati Bearcats are out to prove that the 2021 campaign was no fluke. Regardless of how the game goes, or the season for that matter, this draft season sets up to be perhaps the best in Cincinnati’s programs history.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Past NFL Draft Evaluations

S Kyle Hamilton

RB Kyren Williams

OL Jarrett Patterson

DT Jayson Ademilola

DE Isaiah Foskey

ND Veterans Have Last Chance To Impress

Florida State Seminoles

Toledo Rockets

Purdue Boilermakers

Wisconsin Badgers

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter