Notre Dame Spring Football Practice Highlights - Practice No. 9

Notre Dame held its ninth football practice of the spring, and we have highlights!

Clip 1: QB Jack Coan (#17) throws a hitch to freshman receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (#21) during warm ups

Clip 2: QB Drew Pyne (#10) gets the ball out to running back Kyren Williams (#23) during warm ups.

Clip 3: QB Tyler Buchner (#12) throws a slant to wideout Braden Lenzy (#0) during warm ups.

Clip 4: QB Ron Powlus (#11) gets a quick throw out to running back Chris Tyree (#25) during warm ups.

Clip 5: Freshman cornerback Ryan Barnes (#15) shows off impressive foot quickness during drills.

Clip 6: Safety Houston Griffith (#3) works on his coverage technique during DB drills.

Clip 7: Josh Lugg (#75) and Dillan Gibbons (#76) work on take off drills during an individual period.

Clip 8: QB Jack Coan (#17) hits wideout Joe Wilkins Jr. (#18) in the back of the end zone during a goal line half-field read period.

Clip 9: QB Drew Pyne (#10) throws behind tight end Cane Berrong (#80), which allows rover Isaiah Pryor to rip the ball out for the interception.

Clip 10: LB Bo Bauer (#52) executes a perfect run blitz, blowing up the run attempt to Chris Tyree (#25). Bauer beat right guard Andrew Kristofic (#73) into the backfield.

Clip 11: Lugg and Kristofic open up a cutback lane for running back Chris Tyree (#25) who explodes into the second level.

Clip 12: QB Jack Coan (#17) lets loose on a deep throw off play-action, but the attempt to Avery Davis (#3) is broken up by safety KJ Wallace (#16).

Clip 13: Coan (#17) hits tight end Michael Mayer (#87) on an out cut. Safety Houston Griffith (#3) was in great position, but Coan puts the ball high and out front, perfect placement, allowing Mayer to get his hands out and on the ball.

Clip 14: Linebacker Marist Liufau (#35) gets outside to blow up the outside zone run to Chris Tyree (#25).

Clip 15: Walk-on running back Chase Ketterer (#27) breaks a tackle attempt by JD Bertrand (#27) and gets to the second level.

Clip 16: Wideout Braden Lenzy (#0) fields a kick.

Clip 17: Wideout Lawrence Keys III (#13) fields a kick.

Clip 18: Safety KJ Wallace (#16) works through special teams drills.

Clip 19: Linebacker Marist Liufbau (#35) gets up and breaks up a Tyler Buchner (#12) pass intended for wideout Jay Brunelle (#81).

Clip 20: QB Drew Pyne (#10) throws a well-placed ball to wideout Joe Wilkins Jr. (#18) on an in cut in front of Clarence Lewis (#26).

Clip 21: Defensive end Isaiah Foskey (#7) flies around the edge and hits QB Jack Coan (#17) forcing an errant check down throw.

Clip 22: A tremendous block by guard Rocco Spindler (#50) on Jordan Botelho (#17) opens up a run lane for QB Jack Coan (#17).

Clip 23: Coan (#17) steps into the pocket and splits the defense on a throw to tight end George Takacs (#85).

Clip 24: Coan (#17) hits Avery Davis (#3) near the sideline in front of Lewis (#26).

Clip 25: Cornerback TaRiq Bracy (#28) steps in front of Joe Wilkins Jr. (#18) and picks off Coan (#17).

Clip 26: Kicker Jonathan Doerer (#39) nails a long field goal.

Note: Video courtesy of Fighting Irish Media.

