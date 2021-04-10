Notre Dame Football Spring Practice Highlights - Practice No. 7

Notre Dame held its seventh practice of the 2021 spring, and it was in the stadium. It was a scrimmage for the Irish, so a lot of team action in the highlights.

Clip 1: QB Jack Coan (#17) hits wideout Joe Wilkins Jr. (#18) for a touchdown in the back of the end zone. Wilkins beat corner Clarence Lewis (#26) on the play.

Clip 2: QB Drew Pyne (#10) faces pressure from defensive tackle Howard Cross III (#56), but Pyne quickly gets the throw off to wideout Lorenzo Styles Jr. (#21) for a score.

Clip 3: Defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (#95) perfectly reads the block of tight end George Takacs (#85) and blows up the reverse to wideout Braden Lenzy (#0).

Clip 4: Running back Chris Tyree (#25) makes linebacker Bo Bauer (#52) miss in the backfield, but Tagovailoa-Amosa (#95) and nose tackle Kurt Hinish (#41) are there to clean things up for the big stop.

Clip 5: QB Drew Pyne (#10) throws a perfect corner route to wideout Lawrence Keys III (#13), who outruns cornerback Philip Riley (#25) for a very long touchdown.

Clip 6: QB Jack Coan (#17) hits running back Kyren Williams (#23) on a screen pass that goes for a big gain.

Clip 7: Cornerback Cam Hart (#5) blitzes off the edge and blows up Kyren Williams (#23) in the backfield.

Clip 8: QB Jack Coan (#17) hits wideout Avery Davis (#3) on a quick outside throw, but he’s immediately blown up by linebacker Marist Liufau (#35).

Clip 9: Defensive end Isaiah Foskey (#7), defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola (#57) and cornerback TaRiq Bracy (#28) blow up the run by C’Bo Flemister (#20) in the backfield.

Clip 10: Outside pressure from Tagovailoa-Amosa (#95) and Foskey (#7) forces Coan (#17) out of the pocket.

Clip 11: A quick pressure by Tagovailoa-Amosa (#95) forces Coan (#17) to step into the pocket, where Coan hits tight end Michael Mayer (#87) over the middle for a big gain. Tagovailoa-Amosa beat freshman guard Rocco Spindler (#50) on the play. Mayer beat safety DJ Brown (#12).

Clip 12: Coan (#17) quickly gets the ball outside to Kyren Williams (#23), who takes it into the end zone for a score.

Clip 13: Ends Justin Ademilola (#19) and Jordan Botelho (#17) get pressure on quarterback Tyler Buchner (#12), who rips the throw off quickly, but defensive tackle Rylie Mills (#99) gets up and breaks up the pass.

Clip 14: Botelho (#17) blows past left tackle Michael Carmody (#68) for a sack of Buchner (#12).

Clip 15: End NaNa Osafo-Mensah (#18) blows up Quinn Carroll (#77) before getting off and blowing up the running back in the backfield.

Clip 16: Nose tackle Aidan Keanaaina (#92) blows up the Carmody (#68) and forces the running back inside, but there’s nowhere to go.

Clip 17: QB Ron Powlus (#11) hits a wide open Conor Ratigan (#86).

Clip 18: Powlus (#11) throws a pass to the left but it’s broken up by freshman safety Justin Walters (#20).

Clip 19: Defensive end Will Schweitzer (#48) and Keanaaina (#92) blow up the run.

Note: All video provided by Fighting Irish Media

