Notre Dame Football Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 8

Notre Dame held its eighth practice of the spring, and we have highlights!

Clip 1: A big block by guard Dillan Gibbons (#76) opens up a run lane for running back Kyren Williams (#23), which results in a big gain.

Clip 2: Safety DJ Brown (#12) closes quickly on the run by Chris Tyree (#25).

Clip 3: QB Drew Pyne (#10) gets the ball out quickly to tight end Michael Mayer (#87), but cornerback TaRiq Bracy (#28) and rover Isaiah Pryor (#10) quickly close on Mayer during this non-tackling period.

Clip 4: Nose tackle Aidan Keanaaina (#92) and the defense clog up the run lane.

Clip 5: Nose tackle Kurt Hinish (#41) gets quick penetration and forces Tyree (#25) to the outside, where the rest of the defense closes the lane.

Clip 6: Another run by the Irish offense gets blown up by the defense.

Clip 7: Running back C’Bo Flemister (#20) bounces outside and finds a crease in the defense.

Clip 8: QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits tight end George Takacs (#85) for a short touchdown during 7-on-7. Takacs beat safety DJ Brown (#12) on the play.

Clip 9: Another practice and another big play by wideout Lawrence Keys III (#13), who hauls in a corner route from QB Drew Pyne (#10). Keys beat DJ Brown (#12) on the play.

Clip 10: QB Jack Coan (#17) drills a slant route to wideout Braden Lenzy (#0) for a score. Lenzy beat corner Clarence Lewis (#26) on the play.

Clip 11: QB Tyler Buchner (#12) drills a ball into the back of the end zone for a touchdown to Lorenzo Styles Jr. (#21). Styles beat fellow freshman Philip Riley (#25) on the play.

Clip 12: Linebacker JD Bertrand (#27) works through special teams drills.

Clip 13: Tight ends Charlie Selna (#83) and Cane Berrong (#80) work through drills.

Clip 14: Linebacker Jack Kiser (#24) works through drills.

Clip 15: Linebacker Marist Liufau (#35) works through drills.

Clip 16: Defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (#95) smokes right tackle Joshua Lugg (#75) and forces QB Jack Coan up into the pocket. Coan dumps the ball off to tight end George Takacs (#85), but this likely would have been a sack in a live period.

Clip 17: Wideout Matt Salerno (#29) makes a diving catch of a throw from Tyler Buchner (#12)

Clip 18: Buchner (#12) attempts to his Jay Brunelle (#81) on an outside route, but the pass is broken up by freshman corner Philip Riley (#25).

Clip 19: A pressure by NaNa Osafo-Mensah (#18) forces Buchner (#12) out of the pocket, and Buchner then uses his speed to get outside.

Clip 20: Linebacker Bo Bauer (#52) flies into the backfield and gets to running back Chris Tyree (#25).

Clip 21: Running back Kyren Williams (#23) makes a great cut to get inside of Bauer (#52).

Clip 22: The defense blows up another run.

Note: All video courtesy of Fighting Irish Media

———————

