TDN Mock Draft: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah To The Browns, Eichenberg To The Chiefs

Jordan Reid of The Draft Network has Notre Dame All-Americans Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Liam Eichenberg going in the first round

In his latest mock draft ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jordan Reid of The Draft Network has All-American linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and All-American offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg both going in the first round.

Reid has Owusu-Koramoah going No. 26 overall to the Cleveland Browns.

"This is a fit that makes a lot of sense with the Browns needing help in the secondary. Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker, but he’s a glorified safety. Making plays from his natural rover spot, his athleticism combined with his ability to blitz and cover will be coveted in the team’s secondary."

He has the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs taking Eichenberg with the No. 31 overall pick.

"Offensive tackle is one of the bigger areas of need heading into 2021. Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz remain as the top two options. Getting Lucas Niang back after opting out of the 2020 season could help, but the lack of depth after that is glaring. Eichenberg is a technician that possesses a high floor that has the potential to become a B-level starter on the next level."



While Owusu-Koramoah is all but a consensus first-round player in mock drafts, Eichenberg's range varies to a much greater degree. Reid isn't the only analyst I've seen put him in round one, but most mock drafts have him in round two. Many have him among the first three to four picks of the second round.

There have been a small number of mock drafts that have him going as low as round three, which would be quite shocking and highly unlikely.

Former Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks head coach Jim Mora recently sat down with me to talk about the draft prospects for Owusu-Koramoah, which you can see here:

