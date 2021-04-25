NFL.com Mock Draft: Ten Notre Dame Players Are Set To Get Drafted, Two In Round One

The latest NFL.com mock draft had 10 former Notre Dame players selected, including two in the first round

The 2021 NFL Draft is just four days away, which means draft analysts and NFL writers are releasing their final mock drafts. What I like about the final week of draft coverage is more and more analysts release seven-round mock drafts. That’s what Chad Reuter from NFL.com did, and he had 10 former Notre Dame prospects in his final mock draft.

Should Reuter prove to be accurate it would be the biggest Notre Dame draft class since the Irish had 10 players get picked in the 1994 NFL Draft. That draft class consisted of players like Bryant Young, Aaron Taylor, Jeff Burris and Tim Ruddy.

Reuter had a pair of former Notre Dame All-Americans going back-to-back near the end of the first round. Up first is linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is slated to go to the New Orleans Saints with the 28th overall pick.

“The Saints are thin at linebacker. JOK steps in on the outside, lining up against slot receivers and providing a big pop against outside runs.” - Reuter

The Indianapolis Colts are projected to take Liam Eichenberg with the 29th overall pick.

“Even after moving down via trade, the Colts land the replacement for long-time left tackle Anthony Castonzo. Eichenberg is viewed as a guard by some, but GM Chris Ballard may have different thoughts; after all, right tackle Braden Smith was projected as an interior linemen when Ballard selected him in the second round in 2018.” - Reuter

Round two is quiet for Notre Dame, but things get busier in the next two rounds.

Reuter has the Buffalo Bills taking tight end Tommy Tremble in the third round with the 93rd overall pick.

Next up is defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji, who Reuter has going to the Jacksonville Jaguars with 106th overall pick, which is the first pick of the fourth round. That is one of three former Notre Dame players in round four in Reuter’s mock draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are projected to take defensive end Daelin Hayes with the 128th overall pick and guard Aaron Banks is slated to go 137th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The New York Jets are projected to take interior lineman Robert Hainsey with the 146th overall pick, which is the second selection of the fifth round.

Two Notre Dame players were projected to go in the sixth round.

Reuter has the Philadelphia Eagles taking quarterback Ian Book with the 189th overall pick and the Atlanta Falcons get guard Tommy Kraemer with the 219th selection.

Rounding out the Notre Dame portion of Reuter’s mock draft is the Washington Football Team taking cornerback Nick McCloud with the 244th overall pick.

