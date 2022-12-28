Notre Dame Signees Ready To Impress In Under Armour All-American Game

With only a few days left until New Year’s, the high school all star circuit is right around the corner. The Under Armour All-American game is scheduled for January 3 at 2:00 PM eastern time.

Notre Dame will be well represented in the game, having three members of the 2023 recruiting class set to show off their skills in Orlando, Florida. On Team Phantom, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers star running back Jeremiyah Love will be a part of an extremely talented running back room for the team.

On the other side, Team Speed will feature Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point wide receiver Braylon James and Baton Rouge (La.) Univeristy Lab star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry.

With practices set to begin on December 30, each of the Notre Dame commits is ready to showcase their talents against the nation’s best. In last year’s Under Armour All-American game, Notre Dame also had three participants in the game, including linebacker Jaylen Sneed, quarterback Steve Angeli and offensive lineman Ty Chan.

Here are some storylines to keep an eye on for each player.

RB JEREMIYAH LOVE

All star events can be a little tough for running backs to show out at times. With limited contact during practices, the natural running instincts can be tough to showcase consistently.

For a player who has a versatile game, the impact in the passing game could be the best bet to wow spectators. That’s exactly what Love brings. At 6-1 and 195 pounds, Love has the skill set to run routes and impact the passing game tremendously. He is a smooth mover and brings a unique catch radius to extend for the football. There will be some who are shocked that he isn’t a wide receiver.

Love is also a really solid pass protector. When the practices feature the pass blocking one-on-ones against linebackers, the St. Louis star will have the chance to showcase his chops as a pass protector.

WR BRAYLON JAMES

The Texas star just put together his most productive season as a high school receiver for Stony Point as a senior. It’s easy to see the talent that the 6-3, 185-pound pass catcher brings to the table. James is extremely long, explosive and springy working down the field. He can easily extend at the highest point to make a plethora of plays vertically.

One thing that held James back a little bit as a senior was sporadic quarterback play that didn’t accentuate his strengths as a pass catcher consistently. With talented quarterbacks like Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma), Jaden Rashada (Florida) and Dylan Lonergan (Alabama) throwing the football for Team Speed, James should have the chance to showcase that he is one of the more physicality gifted wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting class nationally.

LB JAIDEN AUSBERRY

In the modern game that features a heavy emphasis on the passing game, linebackers are now utilized differently than what they once were. That actually allows for those second level defenders to be more notable in these types of events.

Like running backs, the natural ability in the running game can be hard to highlight with limited contact. Instead, linebackers are pressed to play more in space. Whether it is in 7-on-7 work on in man coverage against running backs, tight ends and slot receivers, Ausberry has a chance to showcase his comfort in passing situations.

Ausberry will be challenged by several top pass catchers in the 2023 class on his own squad and will have to be up for the challenge.

