All-American Bowl: West Team Day One Recap - Notre Dame Signees

The first day of practices of All-American Bowl practices are officially in the books. The day concluded with the West squad putting on a show on the field at Trinity University, included on the roster were three Notre Dame 2023 signees in offensive lineman Sullivan Absher, linebacker Drayk Bowen and cornerback Micah Bell.

The talented trio were out to prove their talents amongst the nations elite players in the 2023 recruiting class. It wasn’t a perfect day for the West squad but each one of the future Irish players showcased just how talented each one of them are.

OL SULLIVAN ABSHER (No. 75)

From the onset of practice, Absher spent the majority of reps inside at guard with the roster lacking ideal depth inside. You immediately saw the North Carolina standout’s impact in the run game, where he was able to create a ridiculous amount of power and movement at the point of attack.

Physically, Absher stacked up with some other very talented offensive lineman on the West team. He boasts a massive frame, including impressive bulk on his taller frame. Even while wearing a different practice number than the roster given this morning, it didn’t take long to point out Absher.

The talented offensive lineman also was much more explosive than anticipated. It took him a step to get his momentum going but when he did, he was a runaway freight train.

Absher had a tough one-on-one pass blocking period, having reps both at guard and tackle during that section of practice. This was expected coming from a triple option team with almost no true reps of pass protection. He just looked uncomfortable and had a bad habit of shooting his hands too low on certain reps.

Showing improvements in that department will be a big step, although it wasn’t an issue in team drills. That is where Absher really shined. He had several key blocks both in the run and passing game to spring big plays.

LB DRAYK BOWEN (No. 34)

Mixed among a talented West linebacker group, including Texas signees Anthony Hill and Tausili Akana, Bowen had a legitimate argument that he was the best linebacker on either team on day one. The Indiana native played between both MIKE and WILL, switching with Hill on the first team throughout the duration of practice (although he played a bit more in the middle).

When he was asked to play MIKE, Bowen was physical and did a good job with his run fits. He was dependable and seemed to always be in the proper position.

Bowen also showcased his athleticism in the passing game. During team drills, he sniffed out a screen to the weak side of the field and made an eye popping play working in pursuit. He also recorded an interception during the team portion, continuing to showcase his all around skill set to affect the game.

From the first drill, Bowen looked the part. He matched every linebacker in attendance from the look test. Bowen also made plays all over the field. The Butkus award winner was the real deal on the first day.

CB MICAH BELL (No. 23)

It was a bit of an odd day for Bell. He was limited early in practice specifically in individual drills. Bell had a slight limp and was urged to continue hydrating by the staff.

During the team drills, Bell was back out there. Surprisingly he spent most of his time working inside at safety. The Texas standout spent reps working as a true free safety and some more playing as a mid hole safety in cover three.

When Bell was out there, it was easy to see that he moves just about as well, or better, than anyone in attendance. He is equally as quick twitch as he is explosive, showing clean movement skills working from depth.

