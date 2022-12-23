Notre Dame Answered Some Wide Receiver Question Marks On Signing Day

The coaching rise of Notre Dame wide receiver coach Chansi Stuckey has been a fascinating one to keep tabs on. When first hearing that Stuckey was a candidate at Notre Dame there was a sudden moment of, “Wait, that Chansi Stuckey? I didn’t know he coached!”

Truthfully, you can’t really blame anyone for that reaction. After previous stops as a graduate system and an offensive player development position, which was a non-coaching position while with the Clemson program, Stuckey landed as the wide receiver coach at Baylor during the 2021 season.

The former Clemson star and NFL wideout would spend just that one season with the Bears, and wouldn’t have the opportunity to see his first recruiting class all the way through when Notre Dame came calling. So when Marcus Freeman made Stuckey a new member of the staff, his experience was the major talking point from Notre Dame fans and those who follow the program closely.

Did that mean he couldn’t recruit? No, of course not but you also had no reason to believe that he could. The 2023 recruiting class, his first with the Irish program, was a litmus test of sorts to see what exactly Stuckey was as a recruiter.

On a staff of proven recruiters, who have done it at an extremely high level historically, Stuckey had a lot to prove. To say he passed with flying colors would be a massive understatement.

THE LONE STAR IMPACT

Stuckey used his Texas ties while with the Baylor program to his advantage early on. He had previous relationships with some extremely talented pass catchers from the state and quickly rekindled those connections.

Among the biggest early targets was Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point standout Braylon James, who was previously at Del Valle High School before he transferred back to Stony Point for his senior year. James had high interest in Notre Dame even while the previous staff was in place but had failed to get a phone call returned after a couple of attempts.

James didn’t have to wait long to hear from Stuckey and this new staff. At 6-3 and 185 pounds with 4.47 verified speed, James is the type of freak pass catcher that Notre Dame needs to keep loading up on. If developed properly, he should be an absolute nightmare for opposing defenses on the next level.

Arguably one of the more accomplished pass catchers in the 2023 class nationally, Austin (Texas) Westlake star Jaden Greathouse was on the board for Notre Dame upon Stuckey’s arrival. Before he came to South Bend, however, it was nothing more than a pipe dream for the Irish. There was zero traction up until that point.

That quickly changed with Stuckey, who Greathouse named consistently as one of the biggest factors in his recruitment. Greathouse is a much different athlete than James, which is an outstanding potential pairing.

At 6-2 and 210 pounds, Greathouse is about as physical of a pass catcher as you will find nationally. He plays big boy football and clearly believes that every football in the air is only his to come down with. The Texas native is also a very nuanced pass catcher who brings some of the cleanest route running that you will find.

Balance is the underrated part of this wide receiver group for Notre Dame. One position type that they have needed more of in recent years is true slot types who can impact the game after the catch.

Stuckey and the Notre Dame staff found that player in Frisco (Texas) Reedy wide receiver Kaleb Smith, who was previously committed to Texas Tech. The Irish were able to make that flip and secure arguably one of the most underrated pass catchers in the class.

Whether it is as a wide receiver or return man, Smith is an impressive player in space, possessing the short area quickness and explosiveness to make things happen after the catch. He is another testament to a staff evaluating and identifying talent that could fit well together.

All three Texas pass catchers are extremely different, and that’s exactly what makes the fit so interesting.

ANOTHER DYNAMIC WEAPON FROM A HISTORIC PROGRAM

For the final member of a potentially dynamic four-man class, Folsom (Calif.) High School star Rico Flores Jr. was a player who was previously on the board when Stuckey came to Notre Dame. A bit of a common theme, Flores has been fully transparent that there wasn’t a ton of interest from his side when the previous staff was still in charge.

It is no exaggeration to say that if a coaching change didn’t happen that the California star would not be a part of the class right now. Just ask Flores for that confirmation.

Flores is an intriguing pass catcher who is one of the more polished wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting class. He has an outside and in profile that could potentially provide snaps out wide or in the slot in a pinch.

The Folsom star is an impressive ball tracker who attacks the ball well working vertically. He is also a mature route runner who can create some instant separation in the short to intermediate levels of the field. Flores provides an overall tremendous compliment to the other receivers in the class potentially.

It’s hard to poke many holes in the 2023 wide receiver group as a whole. In a world ruled by NIL, Stuckey was able to identify good fits into the class and close quickly.

With the position having opportunities out there heading into next season, the class should have an opportunity to fight for immediate playing time.

THE “OTHER” KALEB SMITH

In a world where the transfer portal is such a prevalent commodity to roster construction, recruiting has transcended way past just high schoolers. With depth inherited death issues still on the roster from the previous staff, Notre Dame was also in the market for a transfer portal addition to the wide receiver room.

Quietly the staff also pulled in a really nice addition on Wednesday amidst the signing day madness. Former Virginia Tech pass catcher Kaleb Smith went public that he had committed to finish out his college career as a part of the Irish program.

In 11 games in 2022 for the Hokies, Smith led the team with 37 receptions for 674 yards and three touchdowns for a struggling passing attack.

At 6-2 and 222 pounds, Smith brings an obvious big body to the table and he uses every bit of that frame to win above the rim and extend for the football. He has premier body control to contort his body in a variety of ways and finish through contact.

Smith also has some sneaky vertical speed, evident by 18.2 yards per reception last season. There is a clear projection as a productive outside receiver if Smith makes a clean transition from Blacksburg.

The even better part about the fit is that Notre Dame isn’t hurting for wide receiver talent. It isn’t a necessity for Smith to come in and be “the guy.”

If he does, that’s great. If he just becomes good depth, that’s also great. With his size, experience and special teams ability, he is an outstanding addition to the Notre Dame roster.

