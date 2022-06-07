Class Impact: OL Joe Otting Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has added to its top ranked recruiting class by landing Topeka (Kan.) Hayden offensive lineman Joe Otting. This is a recruitment that happened quickly, as Otting didn't receive an offer until May 4th and he secured a spot in the class with a workout last week at camp.

Let's break down how Otting's commitment impacts the Notre Dame 2023 recruiting class and the Irish depth chart.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Otting is the 14th player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class, he's the sixth offensive player to pledge to the Irish and the third offensive lineman. Otting joins North Carolina standouts Sullivan Absher and Sam Pendleton.

Notre Dame came into this cycle looking to take a minimum of four offensive linemen, but the class could easily climb to five with the right group of players.

The top priority for Notre Dame in this class was improving the depth chart with impact players at offensive tackle and finding answers at center. Notre Dame will lose Jarrett Patterson by the time this class arrives, and Zeke Correll will be entering his fifth season when it shows up.

Behind those two veterans there are questions at the center position. Pat Coogan is a solid player but not the typical high-level Notre Dame player, and while Ashton Craig could be that guy in the 2022 class, Craig could also play guard, or even center at Notre Dame.

Otting was recruited by Notre Dame as a center, and he gives the staff a player that has the athleticism/power combination that line coach Harry Hiestand covets in the class. While one can question his ranking and size, there should be no doubting his athleticism. Landing Otting also answers the center problem, which also means the staff doesn't have to try and force Pendleton to that position, allowing him to stay at guard, where he projects best.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Otting lacks the ideal size you look for in a top ranked lineman, let's get that out of the way. He's around 260 pounds, and that was one of Notre Dame's hesitations with him, but after doing their homework and working him out at camp the staff felt he had the frame necessary to add the weight and strength needed to handle playing inside at a place like Notre Dame.

This move doesn't happen without Hiestand and strength coach Matt Balis feeling comfortable with Otting's frame and growth potential.

What made Notre Dame push so hard for Otting is his unique combination of athleticism and pop. Otting is one of the quickness interior players in the country. He fires off the ball, keeps his pads low and he's incredibly effective in space. He'll need to clean up his technique on pulls and traps, but his quickness in both areas is impressive.

Otting shows very good punch for a player that weighs just 260 pounds. He has heavy hands and his movement power is most impressive. Otting does a good job getting extension with his hands. Otting shows the ability to drive and bury defenders, but it's against smaller players. It doesn't project yet, but if he adds more weight room strength and size you'll see his ability to play physical football take off.

Although he plays guard in high school, Otting projects extremely well to center thanks to those traits. He stays low coming off, he shows fast hands and that punch will allow him to snap and strike effectively. The center in the Notre Dame offense has to be good getting to the second level, and Otting certainly fits that mold. Other than size, which matters, he has all the tools needed to thrive at center.

Otting has a lower current grade (3.5-star) because of the questions about his size, but his upside (4.5) is quite high. He doesn't have the length that Joe Alt possessed, but he has very similar floor-to-ceiling projections.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter