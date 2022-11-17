Notre Dame Commit Charles Jagusah Showed Tremendous Growth As A Senior

It is hard to argue against there being a better 2023 offensive line class than what Notre Dame has put together so far. The combination of Charles Jagusah, Sullivan Absher, Sam Pendleton and Joe Otting brings a world of potential and possibilities. That is a group that plays with a lot of attitude and physicality.

When the team had now USC commit Elijah Paige in the class, it was an easy projection to put out an ideal starting five down the road. When Paige left the class there were questions about whether or not the Irish had enough pure tackles in the class.

An even greater question was whether or not there was anyone that could play left tackle down the road. The best player in the group - Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman Catholic star Charles Jagusah - projected more as a right tackle, or even a guard, based on his junior film.

The great thing about evaluation is that it’s always linear. With senior tape rolling out, it appears that the answer at left tackle may already be in the class. The growth of Jagusah this season provides clarity for the future of the left tackle position for the Irish.

The high-end talent has never been in question for Jagusah. There is a reason why On3 ranks him as the No. 6 overall player and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class. At 6-6 and 295 pounds, the Illinois native has an outstanding and clean frame to continue to build on. He was a five-star upside grade on the Irish Breakdown board.

His weight has remained down as an All State wrestler, but Jagusah should be able to hold 320 plus pounds on the next level without much problem. You would be hard pressed to find a 2023 offensive lineman who has more impressive core strength than Jagusah.

He is able to create impressive power in very tight spaces. Athletically, Jagusah is also an extremely easy mover who can stay glued to even the bendier and more explosive edge rushers. Those building blocks bring a lot of possibilities on the next level.

Based on junior film, the talent was easy to see but there was some serious refinement that needed to take place. That dominant player we saw as a junior projected more as a pure power player, which is why right tackle and guard seemed to be better fits.

The player that we saw on film as a senior wasn’t just improved, he looked at times like a completely different football player.

SENIOR RISE

The Illinois star was rated incredibly high prior to the season, in large part due to his upside. There was no denying the athletic potential and forecast for dominance if Jagusah puts it all together.

He did just that as a senior, and then some.

After playing right tackle as a junior, Jagusah made the move to left tackle in his final prep season. There is a comfortability that you would expect during that normal junior to senior year jump, but considering that Jagusah also changed positions, it is incredible to see just how much growth he had this off-season.

All the physical and athletic building blocks were still there. The patience and comfort in his own skin was where the rise came from. Jagusah, in one off-season, went from a player with promise to a legitimate elite prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Jagusah's move to the left side was seamless, and he went from being a powerful but raw player that was more about potential to being a truly dominant all-around blocker that shows as much current talent as any blocker in the 2023 class.

LONG TERM OUTLOOK

There has been an interesting conversation about where Jagusah may be best suited long term from a positional standpoint.

From a physical perspective, there is no question that Jagusah has all the tools to last at offensive tackle. He is long, powerful and explosive, boasting every tool in the tool box. The conversation about potentially moving inside was more about where his temperament and play style might fit best.

As a junior, Jagusah made his money winning in tight spaces with his raw power and aggression. He plays a big brand of bully ball, which would be a phenomenal asset inside.

Jagusah’s technical improvements as a senior open a world of possibilities. His increased level of patience won’t just offer him a chance to stick at offensive tackle, it should also allow him an opportunity to be the left tackle of the future for Notre Dame.

The absence of a true left tackle in the 2023 class for the Irish has been a consistent talking point since Paige decommitted from the program. It turns out that the long term answer was already a part of the class.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter