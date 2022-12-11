Notre Dame Commits Fall Short In The Playoffs But Cement Their Amazing Legacies

Semifinals week has come and gone in the states of Texas and California, which were headlined by several talented 2023 Notre Dame commits. The outcome was not ideal for the future Irish stars but what can’t be lost is how special of careers each of them put together.

Let’s take a look at how each player fared in their final football games of their high school careers. The future of the Notre Dame program is bright even through defeat. The three remaining players make up essential parts of what could be a historic 2023 class for the team.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - North Shore 49, Westlake 34

Hampered by a hamstring injury coming into the game, Greathouse’s impact was limited during Westlake’s 49-34 semifinal loss to North Shore. That ended the 54 game winning streak for Westlake, falling short of their bid for a fourth straight Texas 6A state championship.

Greathouse did his best to gut through the injury, and was able to score on a two yard rush while playing wildcat quarterback. Although his season did not end on the note he would have liked, Greathouse’s career comes to an end as one of the best players to ever put on a Chaparral uniform.

On top of three consecutive state championships to begin his career, Greathouse was a consistent and dynamic member of the passing game during his career. In total, he hauled in 230 receptions for 4,002 yards and 53 touchdowns. He added another four touchdowns off of punt returns this season, as well as that touchdown run this week.

While the Westlake chapter of his career is coming to an end, Greathouse is set to enroll early at Notre Dame this winter. Greatness is waiting for him in South Bend, Indiana.

TE COOPER FLANAGAN - Lincoln 33, De La Salle 28

Unfortunately Flanagan was limited to a foot injury. He was sidelined with that injury, seen on a pair of crutches during De La Salle’s 33-28 semifinal loss to Lincoln.

That injury ended the career of Flanagan, who is one of the top tight ends in the country. The 6-5, 240-pound tight end had been a big time weapon for De La Salle through the air as a senior. He has hauled in 29 receptions for 504 yards and three touchdowns as a part of a heavy running offense.

Flanagan was also a premier producer on the defensive side of the football. From his defensive end position, he totaled 39 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and an interceptions in 11 games.

The Irish program will welcome Flanagan to campus in the spring.

S PEYTON BOWEN - DeSoto 47, Guyer 28

Guyer suffered their first loss of the season, falling short to DeSoto by a 47-28 score. That ended their bid toward a second straight state championship game performance, as well as marking the final game in the career of Bowen.

The senior standout will not leave the Guyer program as one of the greatest players to ever wear the uniform. As is typically the case, he was a difference maker on the defensive side of the football. Bowen had several big hits and pas breakups in the football game.

With National Signing Day less than two weeks away, Bowen is set to sign with the Irish program and enroll early next month. He will be the continued influx of talent on the back end that the team needs.

