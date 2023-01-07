Notre Dame Signees Set To Participate In 2023 All-American Bowl

The 2023 All-American Bowl is set to kickoff today at 1 PM eastern time in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on NBC. The nation’s elite in the 2023 recruiting class have gathered this week to test their talents and showcase the future of college football. The stage is set, the players are ready and the show is about to begin.

Where: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

When: 1:00 PM ET

Network: NBC/Peacock

The future of Notre Dame football will be well represented in the game, having five total signees set to participate. That doesn’t even include offensive tackle Charles Jagusah and wide receiver Rico Flores Jr., who were selected to play in the game but were unable to participate while rehabbing from injuries.

Here are the players set to participate in the game.

OL Sullivan Absher

LB Drayk Bowen

CB Micah Bell

S Adon Shuler

DE Brenan Vernon

IRISH ON THE EAST

On the East squad, defensive end Brenan Vernon and safety Adon Shuler are a part of an extremely talented defense. Both players have had tremendous weeks of practices, quickly proving just how talented each of them are.

Vernon showed his massive upside early in the week, including the ability to affect the game both on the edge and inside on pass rush reps. The Ohio native got more and more comfortable down the stretch of the season, standing out amongst a deep group of pass rushers for the East.

It almost felt like a business trip for Shuler, who has been rock solid from start to finish. The New Jersey standout was rarely ever out of position and gave up very little all week.

IRISH ON THE WEST

On the West side, the team boasts three Notre Dame signees, including linebacker Drayk Bowen, offensive lineman Sullivan Absher and cornerback Micah Bell. That group has seen tremendous growth throughout the week so far and hopes to cap it off with a victory on Saturday.

The West squad is led by Bowen, who capped off the week of practices by being named the All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year. That added yet another tremendous honor to conclude an absolutely dynamic senior campaign for the Indiana star.

Bowen has settled into his MIKE linebacker position, thriving as the main communicator in the middle of the defense. Look for some splash plays from the talented linebacker during the game.

The week got off to a rough start for Absher, who had his struggles in pass protection during the first day. The North Carolina native steadily improved during the week and ended the practices playing his best football. Absher has excelled in the team portion of practices and is ready to get after it during the game.

Like Absher, it was a slow start for Bell who was dealing with a back strain early in the week. On Wednesday, the Texas speedster put together a phenomenal day and ended the week as one of the team’s top cover cornerbacks.

For what could be the most balanced recruiting class in some time, the future of Notre Dame football is excited to cap off the All-American Bowl week on Saturday during the game. Keep your eyes peeled to the future Irish stars.

