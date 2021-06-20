Notre Dame's 2022 Recruiting Class Jumps Up To No. 2 In The Rankings

With the addition of LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka the Notre Dame 2022 recruiting class jumps up to No. 2 in the national rankings

With the addition of talented linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka the Notre Dame 2022 recruiting class has now jumped up to No. 2 in the rankings from both Rivals and 247Sports. Notre Dame is also No. 2 on the 247Sports composite class ranking.

Notre Dame checked in at No. 3 in both rankings due to the strong start to the class and also Georgia recently losing two top commits from their class. With Tuihalamaka in the class the Irish passed LSU for the No. 2 spot with both outlets.

Notre Dame's 15 commits makes this class one of the biggest in the country, so the Irish will have to land high-ranked targets for much of the remainder of the class to stay this high, but the opportunity is certainly there.

Eight of Notre Dame's 15 commitments rank among the Top 247 players in the country on the 247Sports composite ranking and eight are in their own specific rankings.

Tuihalamaka ranks No. 108 on that list, which makes him Notre Dame's highest ranked player on the composite list. Tuihalamaka ranks No. 95 nationally by ESPN, making him the highest ranked played by that outlet as well. Notre Dame has nine commitments in the ESPN300.

Linebacker Joshua Burnham ranks No. 85 on the 247Sports specific ranking, making him the highest ranked prospect on that list.

Defensive end Tyson Ford ranks No. 91 overall on the Rivals rankings, making him the highest ranked Irish commit on that list. Notre Dame has seven commits in the Rivals250.

