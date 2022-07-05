Breaking Down The Commitment Of Cornerback Christian Gray

Notre Dame's top-ranked 2023 recruiting class got stronger yesterday when the Irish received a July 4th commitment from standout cornerback Christian Gray. The St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet star picked Notre Dame over LSU, Ohio State and Southern Cal.

Irish Breakdown went live yesterday to provide analysis of Gray's commitment and what it means for the Fighting Irish.

Gray's live commitment was at the beginning of the show. Following that announcement we dove into all aspects of this commitment. We began with a dive into his this decision came to be. Gray was considered a strong early lean to Notre Dame early in the process, but LSU and Ohio State eventually pulled ahead.

Notre Dame roared back and obviously landed Gray, due in large part to the work put in by cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. We spent a lot of time throughout the show talking about how Notre Dame got this done, as well as the job Mickens has done as a recruiter since he arrived in South Bend.

Next we dove into a film breakdown of Gray. During and following the film breakdown we talked about how Gray fits into the Fighting Irish defense and how well he complements fellow cornerback recruit Micah Bell, a star from Houston (Texas) Kinkaid. This duo gives the Irish a pair of Top 100 corners, something Notre Dame hasn't landed since 2006.

At the end of the breakdown we dove into a question and answer session with IB subscribers and listeners.

Notre Dame Lands Top 100 Cornerback Christian Gray

Notre Dame Class Impact: CB Christian Gray Commits To Notre Dame

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter