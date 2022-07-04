Notre Dame Lands Top 100 Cornerback Christian Gray

Notre Dame's top-ranked recruiting class just got even better as the Fighting Irish landed an incredibly important commitment from St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet Jesuit cornerback Christian Gray.

Gray picked Notre Dame over LSU, Ohio State and Southern Cal.

Cornerback was an important position for Notre Dame coming into the 2023 cycle, and the Irish have now completed their class after picking up Gray and Houston (Texas) Kinkaid speedster Micah Bell just three days apart.

Gray has been a top target for the Irish staff for over a year. He earned an offer last June and has been on campus seven times. His most recent was the weekend of June 10-12 for his official visit.

Notre Dame was considered Gray's leader early on but LSU and Ohio State both made hard charges. There was a time when the Irish were falling behind, but cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens kept pushing and the Irish were able to climb back on top and get his commitment.

That relationship with Mickens was a key part of his decision.

"Coach Mickens is my dude," Gray told Irish Breakdown's Shaun Davis. "His message to me was always bigger than football and that was important to me and my family."

Gray has also been connecting for months with other Notre Dame commits like linebacker Drayk Bowen and safety Peyton Bowen.

"We're like a family," Gray said of the Irish commits. "Those are my brothers for life."

Gray is the nation's No. 51 overall player according to Rivals and he checks in as the No. 8 cornerback. With Bell ranking No. 55 nationally by 247Sports it means the Irish have landed a pair of cornerbacks that are ranked in the Top 100 by at least one service for the first time since 2006 when Notre Dame landed Darrin Walls and Raeshon McNeil.

Gray also earned offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Miami (Fla.), Oregon, Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa, Ole Miss, Missouri, Kentucky, Boston College, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Illinois, Iowa State, Indiana, Kansas State, Arizona State and Kansas.

